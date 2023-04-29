2023 NFL Draft: Best available players going into Day 3

After two days of NFL draft selections, it can be tough to keep a grasp on who is and isn’t available on the board. We’re here to help, as Acme Packing Company has put together a list of the best prospects remaining, along with some other fun notes.

Using the Industry Consensus Draft Board, we’re able to rank players based on where the majority of analysts had them graded going into Thursday. After excluding the players who have already been taken, we have the best players remaining. Added to these best players remaining tables, though, are also the player’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) and a note for players who have taken visits with the Green Bay Packers. Last year, the team drafted six prospects who took a trip to Green Bay, but the Packers’ first four picks in the 2023 draft have been used on non-visitors.

Below is the full table of the best players available, their aggregate athletic score and their reported interest status by the Packers.

Top Players Remaining Rank Name School Pos. RAS Visit? Rank Name School Pos. RAS Visit? 38 Kelee Ringo Georgia CB 8.29 40 Dawand Jones Ohio State OL - 63 Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern EDGE 9.72 Yes 64 Antonio Johnson Texas A&M SAF 4.78 65 Clark Phillips III Utah CB 5.6 70 Luke Wypler Ohio State OL 9.31 74 Tyler Scott Cincinnati WR 8.61 80 Darius Rush South Carolina CB 9.8 85 Jaelyn Duncan Maryland OL 9.01 88 JL Skinner Boise State SAF - 89 Blake Freeland BYU OL 9.83 90 A.T. Perry Wake Forest WR 9.62 91 Nick Herbig Wisconsin LB 7.75 92 Henry To'oTo'o Alabama LB 6.83 96 Jammie Robinson Florida State SAF 6.07 Yes 97 Roschon Johnson Texas RB 8.67 99 Noah Sewell Oregon LB 8.38 101 Andre Carter II Army EDGE 6.29 102 Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU CB 8.02 103 Isaiah McGuire Missouri EDGE 9.53 106 Chandler Zavala NC State OL 9.5 108 Kayshon Boutte LSU WR 4.99 109 Christopher Smith II Georgia SAF 2.93 112 Cory Trice Purdue CB 9.65 113 Karl Brooks Bowling Green DL 5.88 Yes 114 Israel Abanikanda Pitt RB 9.63 115 Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford CB 8.76 116 Jaquelin Roy LSU DL 3.72 Yes 117 Zach Evans Ole Miss RB 8.75 119 Jakorian Bennett Maryland CB 9.59 120 Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State WR 7.27 121 Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion OL 9.47 122 Olusegun Oluwatimi Michigan OL 7.86 123 Colby Wooden Auburn DL 9.25 124 Andrew Vorhees USC OL - 125 Trey Palmer Nebraska WR 6.18 126 Owen Pappoe Auburn LB 9.34 127 Parker Washington Penn State WR - 129 Jaylon Jones Texas A&M CB 8.79 130 Eli Ricks Alabama CB 5.05 131 Terell Smith Minnesota CB 8.67 132 Charlie Jones Purdue WR 8.54 134 Mike Morris Michigan DL 4.78 135 K.J. Henry Clemson EDGE 8.38 136 Chase Brown Illinois RB 9.81 138 Tanner McKee Stanford QB 8.81 139 DeWayne McBride UAB RB - 141 Eric Gray Oklahoma RB 6.56 142 Braeden Daniels Utah OL 9.56 143 Emil Ekiyor Jr. Alabama OL - 144 Andrei Iosivas Princeton WR 9.96 145 Moro Ojomo Texas DL 9.17 146 Yasir Abdullah Louisville EDGE 9.63 147 Zack Kuntz Old Dominion TE 10 148 Sean Tucker Syracuse RB - 149 Jake Haener Fresno State QB - 150 Daniel Scott California SAF 9.94 151 Nick Hampton Appalachian State EDGE 9.74 152 Kenny McIntosh Georgia RB 4.09 153 Ivan Pace Jr. Cincinnati LB 5.71 154 Davis Allen Clemson TE 8.58 156 Jarrett Patterson Notre Dame OL 7.29 157 Kei'Trel Clark Louisville CB 7.67 159 Anthony Bradford LSU OL 9.81 160 Dylan Horton TCU DL 7.01 161 Brandon Joseph Notre Dame SAF 6.47 162 Josh Whyle Cincinnati TE 8.98 Yes 163 Cameron Mitchell Northwestern CB 8.87 164 Carter Warren Pitt OL - 165 Nick Broeker Ole Miss OL 8.23 166 Jalen Redmond Oklahoma DL 7.86 167 Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA QB 7.72 168 Jaren Hall BYU QB 7.96 169 McClendon Curtis Tennessee-Chattanooga OL 7.74 170 Deuce Vaughn Kansas State RB 4.32 171 Dontayvion Wicks Virginia WR 9.17 Yes 172 Warren McClendon Georgia OL - 173 Rakim Jarrett Maryland WR 8.41 176 Keondre Coburn Texas DL 5.27 177 Ryan Hayes Michigan OL 8.9 178 Ronnie Hickman Ohio State SAF - 179 Jay Ward LSU SAF 6.7 180 Will Mallory Miami (FL) TE 9.05 181 Payne Durham Purdue TE 6.58 182 Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan LB 8.1 183 Darrell Luter Jr. South Alabama CB 8.47 184 Aidan O'Connell Purdue QB - 186 Jordan McFadden Clemson OL 7.71 187 Puka Nacua BYU WR 5.17 189 SirVocea Dennis Pitt LB 7.28 190 Ronnie Bell Michigan WR 8.2 191 Clayton Tune Houston QB 9.83 192 Viliami Fehoko San Jose State EDGE 5.34 193 Jon Gaines II UCLA OL 9.63 194 Dee Winters TCU LB 5.71 195 Keaton Mitchell East Carolina RB 6.17 Yes 196 Asim Richards North Carolina OL 7.48 197 Mekhi Garner LSU CB 8.98 198 Sidy Sow Eastern Michigan OL 9.72 199 Stetson Bennett Georgia QB 8.2 200 Rejzohn Wright Oregon State CB - 201 Evan Hull Northwestern RB 9.32 Yes 202 Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia WR 9.97 203 Cameron Young Mississippi State DL 6.34 204 Matt Landers Arkansas WR 9.85 205 Carrington Valentine Kentucky CB 9.3 206 Lonnie Phelps Jr. Kansas EDGE 8.45 207 Jaxson Kirkland Washington OL 4.91 208 Thomas Incoom Central Michigan EDGE 8.54 209 Ali Gaye LSU EDGE - 210 Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky RB 7.71 212 Tavius Robinson Ole Miss EDGE 8.77 213 Elijah Higgins Stanford WR 8.94 214 Jason Taylor II Oklahoma State SAF 8.91 215 Jalen Moreno-Cropper Fresno State WR 6.24 216 Jerrod Clark Coastal Carolina DL 5.26 217 Kaevon Merriweather Iowa SAF 7.87 218 Anthony Johnson Jr. Iowa State SAF 8.13 219 Habakkuk Baldonado Pitt EDGE 8.13 220 Atonio Mafi UCLA OL - Yes 221 DeMarcco Hellams Alabama SAF 4.53 222 Ventrell Miller Florida LB - 223 Brandon Hill Pitt SAF 8.55 224 Max Duggan TCU QB 7.14 225 Hunter Luepke NDSU FB 9.55 226 Cam Jones Indiana LB 5.61 227 Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State DL 7.41 228 Robert Beal Jr. Georgia EDGE 7.43 229 Isaiah Land Florida A&M EDGE 8.6 230 Brenton Cox Jr. Florida EDGE 6.33 231 Alex Austin Oregon State CB 7.3 232 Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota RB - 233 Dontay Demus Jr. Maryland WR 7.85 234 Dante Stills West Virginia DL 8.62 235 Starling Thomas V UAB CB 6.63 236 Grant DuBose Charlotte WR 8.79 237 Jake Andrews Troy OL 7.51 238 Demario Douglas Liberty WR 7.34 239 Jeremy Banks Tennessee LB 8.96 240 Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt LB 9.23 241 Nesta Jade Silvera Arizona State DL 6.56 242 Gervarrius Owens Houston SAF 9.21 243 Alex Forsyth Oregon OL - 244 Richard Gouraige Florida OL 1.52 245 Chamarri Conner Virginia Tech SAF 9.16 246 Eku Leota Auburn EDGE - 247 Jarrick Bernard-Converse LSU CB 9.78 248 Myles Brooks Louisiana Tech CB 6.43 249 John Ojukwu Boise State OL 8.72 250 Jordan Howden Minnesota SAF 8.88 Yes 251 DJ Dale Alabama DL 2.3 252 Anthony Johnson Virginia CB 4.87 253 Mohamoud Diabate Utah LB 9.11 254 Earl Bostick Jr. Kansas OL 9.41 255 T.J. Bass Oregon OL 8.21 256 Trey Dean III Florida SAF 8.62 257 Ochaun Mathis Nebraska EDGE 8.33 258 Joey Fisher Shepherd OL 9.66 259 Connor Galvin Baylor OL 5.35 261 Henry Bainivalu Washington OL 4.57 262 Jason Brownlee Southern Miss WR 8.96 263 Cameron Brown Ohio State CB 3.46 264 Antoine Green North Carolina WR 8.68 265 Deneric Prince Tulsa RB 9.58 266 Rashad Torrence II Florida SAF 4.81 267 Derius Davis TCU WR 4.29 268 Blake Whiteheart Wake Forest TE 8.99 269 Tyrus Wheat Mississippi State EDGE 7.19 270 Nic Jones Ball State CB 6.32 271 C.J. Johnson East Carolina WR 3.8 272 Justin Shorter Florida WR 7.94 273 Aubrey Miller Jr. Jackson State LB 4.23 274 Arquon Bush Cincinnati CB 2.98 276 Brayden Willis Oklahoma TE 4.71 277 Jadon Haselwood Arkansas WR 7.79 278 Quindell Johnson Memphis SAF 7.31 Yes 279 Shaka Heyward Duke LB 7.94 280 Mitchell Tinsley Penn State WR 7.41 281 Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon OL 8.88 282 Camerun Peoples Appalachian State RB 6.97 283 Drake Thomas NC State LB 6.3 284 Isaiah Moore NC State LB 6.03 285 Keidron Smith Kentucky CB 7.19 286 Tyson Bagent Shepherd QB 9.01 287 Michael Jefferson Louisiana WR 8.67 288 BJ Thompson Stephen F. Austin EDGE 9.03 289 Trevor Reid Louisville OL 9.61 290 Caleb Murphy Ferris Sate EDGE 5.09 291 Bryce Baringer Michigan State P - 292 Mark Evans II Arkansas-Pine Bluff OL 3.62 293 PJ Mustipher Penn State DL 1.63 294 Malik Cunningham Louisville QB - 295 Scott Matlock Boise State DL 9.66 Yes 296 Jovaughn Gwyn South Carolina OL 7.81 297 Lance Boykin Coastal Carolina CB 3.38 298 M.J. Anderson Iowa State EDGE 3.41 299 Jalen Wayne South Alabama WR 6.59 300 Tavion Thomas Utah RB 4.72

I decided to break out two other individual tables, based on how the draft has shaken out for Green Bay. Going into the draft, we polled our readership on the top five positions of need for the team. The answers, overwhelmingly, were receiver, tight end, defensive line, edge rusher and safety. With an edge rusher (Lukas Van Ness) taken in the first round, a receiver (Jaylen Reed) taken in the second round and a double dip on tight ends (Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft) on Day 2, that leaves the safety and defensive line positions as the major needs for the Packers moving forward.

2022 Green Bay starting safety Adrian Amos is currently on the free agent market. At the moment, his replacement looks to be rotational player Rudy Ford, who played in the starting lineup for Darnell Savage for a short amount of time last season. Both Ford and Savage are set to be free agents in 2024, meaning that the team has no long-term answers at the position. Recently, it was announced that 2022 seventh-round pick Tariq Carpenter has moved positions, which only makes the safety room even thinner.

On the defensive line, the Packers need to replace two players’ worth of snaps after Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed signed elsewhere in free agency. At the moment, three of the four top defensive linemen on the team — Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton and Jonathan Ford — are true nose tackle types, which leaves just Devonte Wyatt as a base 3-4 defensive end. This is a position where Green Bay might want to add multiple bodies on Day 3.

Now you can track which players are available at safety and the defensive line with the tables down below.

Top Safeties Remaining Rank Name School Pos. RAS Visit? Rank Name School Pos. RAS Visit? 64 Antonio Johnson Texas A&M SAF 4.78 88 JL Skinner Boise State SAF - 96 Jammie Robinson Florida State SAF 6.07 Yes 109 Christopher Smith II Georgia SAF 2.93 150 Daniel Scott California SAF 9.94 161 Brandon Joseph Notre Dame SAF 6.47 178 Ronnie Hickman Ohio State SAF - 179 Jay Ward LSU SAF 6.7 214 Jason Taylor II Oklahoma State SAF 8.91 217 Kaevon Merriweather Iowa SAF 7.87 218 Anthony Johnson Jr. Iowa State SAF 8.13 221 DeMarcco Hellams Alabama SAF 4.53 223 Brandon Hill Pitt SAF 8.55 242 Gervarrius Owens Houston SAF 9.21 245 Chamarri Conner Virginia Tech SAF 9.16 250 Jordan Howden Minnesota SAF 8.88 Yes 256 Trey Dean III Florida SAF 8.62 266 Rashad Torrence II Florida SAF 4.81 278 Quindell Johnson Memphis SAF 7.31 Yes

Top Defensive Linemen Remaining Rank Name School Pos. RAS Visit? Rank Name School Pos. RAS Visit? 113 Karl Brooks Bowling Green DL 5.88 Yes 116 Jaquelin Roy LSU DL 3.72 Yes 123 Colby Wooden Auburn DL 9.25 134 Mike Morris Michigan DL 4.78 145 Moro Ojomo Texas DL 9.17 160 Dylan Horton TCU DL 7.01 166 Jalen Redmond Oklahoma DL 7.86 176 Keondre Coburn Texas DL 5.27 203 Cameron Young Mississippi State DL 6.34 216 Jerrod Clark Coastal Carolina DL 5.26 227 Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State DL 7.41 234 Dante Stills West Virginia DL 8.62 241 Nesta Jade Silvera Arizona State DL 6.56 251 DJ Dale Alabama DL 2.3 293 PJ Mustipher Penn State DL 1.63 295 Scott Matlock Boise State DL 9.66 Yes

As a reminder, here are the picks that the Packers own going into Day 3. Maybe you don’t think general manager Brian Gutekunst makes all nine selections, but we didn’t think he was going to turn in all four of the team’s seventh-round picks in 2022, either. Be prepared for anything on Saturday.

Packers’ remaining picks