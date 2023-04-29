2023 NFL Draft: Best available players going into Day 3

After two days of NFL draft selections, it can be tough to keep a grasp on who is and isn’t available on the board. We’re here to help, as Acme Packing Company has put together a list of the best prospects remaining, along with some other fun notes.
Using the Industry Consensus Draft Board, we’re able to rank players based on where the majority of analysts had them graded going into Thursday. After excluding the players who have already been taken, we have the best players remaining. Added to these best players remaining tables, though, are also the player’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) and a note for players who have taken visits with the Green Bay Packers. Last year, the team drafted six prospects who took a trip to Green Bay, but the Packers’ first four picks in the 2023 draft have been used on non-visitors.
Below is the full table of the best players available, their aggregate athletic score and their reported interest status by the Packers.
Top Players Remaining
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|RAS
|Visit?
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|RAS
|Visit?
|38
|Kelee Ringo
|Georgia
|CB
|8.29
|40
|Dawand Jones
|Ohio State
|OL
|-
|63
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Northwestern
|EDGE
|9.72
|Yes
|64
|Antonio Johnson
|Texas A&M
|SAF
|4.78
|65
|Clark Phillips III
|Utah
|CB
|5.6
|70
|Luke Wypler
|Ohio State
|OL
|9.31
|74
|Tyler Scott
|Cincinnati
|WR
|8.61
|80
|Darius Rush
|South Carolina
|CB
|9.8
|85
|Jaelyn Duncan
|Maryland
|OL
|9.01
|88
|JL Skinner
|Boise State
|SAF
|-
|89
|Blake Freeland
|BYU
|OL
|9.83
|90
|A.T. Perry
|Wake Forest
|WR
|9.62
|91
|Nick Herbig
|Wisconsin
|LB
|7.75
|92
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Alabama
|LB
|6.83
|96
|Jammie Robinson
|Florida State
|SAF
|6.07
|Yes
|97
|Roschon Johnson
|Texas
|RB
|8.67
|99
|Noah Sewell
|Oregon
|LB
|8.38
|101
|Andre Carter II
|Army
|EDGE
|6.29
|102
|Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|TCU
|CB
|8.02
|103
|Isaiah McGuire
|Missouri
|EDGE
|9.53
|106
|Chandler Zavala
|NC State
|OL
|9.5
|108
|Kayshon Boutte
|LSU
|WR
|4.99
|109
|Christopher Smith II
|Georgia
|SAF
|2.93
|112
|Cory Trice
|Purdue
|CB
|9.65
|113
|Karl Brooks
|Bowling Green
|DL
|5.88
|Yes
|114
|Israel Abanikanda
|Pitt
|RB
|9.63
|115
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|Stanford
|CB
|8.76
|116
|Jaquelin Roy
|LSU
|DL
|3.72
|Yes
|117
|Zach Evans
|Ole Miss
|RB
|8.75
|119
|Jakorian Bennett
|Maryland
|CB
|9.59
|120
|Xavier Hutchinson
|Iowa State
|WR
|7.27
|121
|Nick Saldiveri
|Old Dominion
|OL
|9.47
|122
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|Michigan
|OL
|7.86
|123
|Colby Wooden
|Auburn
|DL
|9.25
|124
|Andrew Vorhees
|USC
|OL
|-
|125
|Trey Palmer
|Nebraska
|WR
|6.18
|126
|Owen Pappoe
|Auburn
|LB
|9.34
|127
|Parker Washington
|Penn State
|WR
|-
|129
|Jaylon Jones
|Texas A&M
|CB
|8.79
|130
|Eli Ricks
|Alabama
|CB
|5.05
|131
|Terell Smith
|Minnesota
|CB
|8.67
|132
|Charlie Jones
|Purdue
|WR
|8.54
|134
|Mike Morris
|Michigan
|DL
|4.78
|135
|K.J. Henry
|Clemson
|EDGE
|8.38
|136
|Chase Brown
|Illinois
|RB
|9.81
|138
|Tanner McKee
|Stanford
|QB
|8.81
|139
|DeWayne McBride
|UAB
|RB
|-
|141
|Eric Gray
|Oklahoma
|RB
|6.56
|142
|Braeden Daniels
|Utah
|OL
|9.56
|143
|Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|Alabama
|OL
|-
|144
|Andrei Iosivas
|Princeton
|WR
|9.96
|145
|Moro Ojomo
|Texas
|DL
|9.17
|146
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|EDGE
|9.63
|147
|Zack Kuntz
|Old Dominion
|TE
|10
|148
|Sean Tucker
|Syracuse
|RB
|-
|149
|Jake Haener
|Fresno State
|QB
|-
|150
|Daniel Scott
|California
|SAF
|9.94
|151
|Nick Hampton
|Appalachian State
|EDGE
|9.74
|152
|Kenny McIntosh
|Georgia
|RB
|4.09
|153
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|Cincinnati
|LB
|5.71
|154
|Davis Allen
|Clemson
|TE
|8.58
|156
|Jarrett Patterson
|Notre Dame
|OL
|7.29
|157
|Kei'Trel Clark
|Louisville
|CB
|7.67
|159
|Anthony Bradford
|LSU
|OL
|9.81
|160
|Dylan Horton
|TCU
|DL
|7.01
|161
|Brandon Joseph
|Notre Dame
|SAF
|6.47
|162
|Josh Whyle
|Cincinnati
|TE
|8.98
|Yes
|163
|Cameron Mitchell
|Northwestern
|CB
|8.87
|164
|Carter Warren
|Pitt
|OL
|-
|165
|Nick Broeker
|Ole Miss
|OL
|8.23
|166
|Jalen Redmond
|Oklahoma
|DL
|7.86
|167
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|UCLA
|QB
|7.72
|168
|Jaren Hall
|BYU
|QB
|7.96
|169
|McClendon Curtis
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|OL
|7.74
|170
|Deuce Vaughn
|Kansas State
|RB
|4.32
|171
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Virginia
|WR
|9.17
|Yes
|172
|Warren McClendon
|Georgia
|OL
|-
|173
|Rakim Jarrett
|Maryland
|WR
|8.41
|176
|Keondre Coburn
|Texas
|DL
|5.27
|177
|Ryan Hayes
|Michigan
|OL
|8.9
|178
|Ronnie Hickman
|Ohio State
|SAF
|-
|179
|Jay Ward
|LSU
|SAF
|6.7
|180
|Will Mallory
|Miami (FL)
|TE
|9.05
|181
|Payne Durham
|Purdue
|TE
|6.58
|182
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|LB
|8.1
|183
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|South Alabama
|CB
|8.47
|184
|Aidan O'Connell
|Purdue
|QB
|-
|186
|Jordan McFadden
|Clemson
|OL
|7.71
|187
|Puka Nacua
|BYU
|WR
|5.17
|189
|SirVocea Dennis
|Pitt
|LB
|7.28
|190
|Ronnie Bell
|Michigan
|WR
|8.2
|191
|Clayton Tune
|Houston
|QB
|9.83
|192
|Viliami Fehoko
|San Jose State
|EDGE
|5.34
|193
|Jon Gaines II
|UCLA
|OL
|9.63
|194
|Dee Winters
|TCU
|LB
|5.71
|195
|Keaton Mitchell
|East Carolina
|RB
|6.17
|Yes
|196
|Asim Richards
|North Carolina
|OL
|7.48
|197
|Mekhi Garner
|LSU
|CB
|8.98
|198
|Sidy Sow
|Eastern Michigan
|OL
|9.72
|199
|Stetson Bennett
|Georgia
|QB
|8.2
|200
|Rejzohn Wright
|Oregon State
|CB
|-
|201
|Evan Hull
|Northwestern
|RB
|9.32
|Yes
|202
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|West Virginia
|WR
|9.97
|203
|Cameron Young
|Mississippi State
|DL
|6.34
|204
|Matt Landers
|Arkansas
|WR
|9.85
|205
|Carrington Valentine
|Kentucky
|CB
|9.3
|206
|Lonnie Phelps Jr.
|Kansas
|EDGE
|8.45
|207
|Jaxson Kirkland
|Washington
|OL
|4.91
|208
|Thomas Incoom
|Central Michigan
|EDGE
|8.54
|209
|Ali Gaye
|LSU
|EDGE
|-
|210
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Kentucky
|RB
|7.71
|212
|Tavius Robinson
|Ole Miss
|EDGE
|8.77
|213
|Elijah Higgins
|Stanford
|WR
|8.94
|214
|Jason Taylor II
|Oklahoma State
|SAF
|8.91
|215
|Jalen Moreno-Cropper
|Fresno State
|WR
|6.24
|216
|Jerrod Clark
|Coastal Carolina
|DL
|5.26
|217
|Kaevon Merriweather
|Iowa
|SAF
|7.87
|218
|Anthony Johnson Jr.
|Iowa State
|SAF
|8.13
|219
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|Pitt
|EDGE
|8.13
|220
|Atonio Mafi
|UCLA
|OL
|-
|Yes
|221
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Alabama
|SAF
|4.53
|222
|Ventrell Miller
|Florida
|LB
|-
|223
|Brandon Hill
|Pitt
|SAF
|8.55
|224
|Max Duggan
|TCU
|QB
|7.14
|225
|Hunter Luepke
|NDSU
|FB
|9.55
|226
|Cam Jones
|Indiana
|LB
|5.61
|227
|Tyler Lacy
|Oklahoma State
|DL
|7.41
|228
|Robert Beal Jr.
|Georgia
|EDGE
|7.43
|229
|Isaiah Land
|Florida A&M
|EDGE
|8.6
|230
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|Florida
|EDGE
|6.33
|231
|Alex Austin
|Oregon State
|CB
|7.3
|232
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|Minnesota
|RB
|-
|233
|Dontay Demus Jr.
|Maryland
|WR
|7.85
|234
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|DL
|8.62
|235
|Starling Thomas V
|UAB
|CB
|6.63
|236
|Grant DuBose
|Charlotte
|WR
|8.79
|237
|Jake Andrews
|Troy
|OL
|7.51
|238
|Demario Douglas
|Liberty
|WR
|7.34
|239
|Jeremy Banks
|Tennessee
|LB
|8.96
|240
|Anfernee Orji
|Vanderbilt
|LB
|9.23
|241
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|Arizona State
|DL
|6.56
|242
|Gervarrius Owens
|Houston
|SAF
|9.21
|243
|Alex Forsyth
|Oregon
|OL
|-
|244
|Richard Gouraige
|Florida
|OL
|1.52
|245
|Chamarri Conner
|Virginia Tech
|SAF
|9.16
|246
|Eku Leota
|Auburn
|EDGE
|-
|247
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|LSU
|CB
|9.78
|248
|Myles Brooks
|Louisiana Tech
|CB
|6.43
|249
|John Ojukwu
|Boise State
|OL
|8.72
|250
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|SAF
|8.88
|Yes
|251
|DJ Dale
|Alabama
|DL
|2.3
|252
|Anthony Johnson
|Virginia
|CB
|4.87
|253
|Mohamoud Diabate
|Utah
|LB
|9.11
|254
|Earl Bostick Jr.
|Kansas
|OL
|9.41
|255
|T.J. Bass
|Oregon
|OL
|8.21
|256
|Trey Dean III
|Florida
|SAF
|8.62
|257
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|EDGE
|8.33
|258
|Joey Fisher
|Shepherd
|OL
|9.66
|259
|Connor Galvin
|Baylor
|OL
|5.35
|261
|Henry Bainivalu
|Washington
|OL
|4.57
|262
|Jason Brownlee
|Southern Miss
|WR
|8.96
|263
|Cameron Brown
|Ohio State
|CB
|3.46
|264
|Antoine Green
|North Carolina
|WR
|8.68
|265
|Deneric Prince
|Tulsa
|RB
|9.58
|266
|Rashad Torrence II
|Florida
|SAF
|4.81
|267
|Derius Davis
|TCU
|WR
|4.29
|268
|Blake Whiteheart
|Wake Forest
|TE
|8.99
|269
|Tyrus Wheat
|Mississippi State
|EDGE
|7.19
|270
|Nic Jones
|Ball State
|CB
|6.32
|271
|C.J. Johnson
|East Carolina
|WR
|3.8
|272
|Justin Shorter
|Florida
|WR
|7.94
|273
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|Jackson State
|LB
|4.23
|274
|Arquon Bush
|Cincinnati
|CB
|2.98
|276
|Brayden Willis
|Oklahoma
|TE
|4.71
|277
|Jadon Haselwood
|Arkansas
|WR
|7.79
|278
|Quindell Johnson
|Memphis
|SAF
|7.31
|Yes
|279
|Shaka Heyward
|Duke
|LB
|7.94
|280
|Mitchell Tinsley
|Penn State
|WR
|7.41
|281
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|Oregon
|OL
|8.88
|282
|Camerun Peoples
|Appalachian State
|RB
|6.97
|283
|Drake Thomas
|NC State
|LB
|6.3
|284
|Isaiah Moore
|NC State
|LB
|6.03
|285
|Keidron Smith
|Kentucky
|CB
|7.19
|286
|Tyson Bagent
|Shepherd
|QB
|9.01
|287
|Michael Jefferson
|Louisiana
|WR
|8.67
|288
|BJ Thompson
|Stephen F. Austin
|EDGE
|9.03
|289
|Trevor Reid
|Louisville
|OL
|9.61
|290
|Caleb Murphy
|Ferris Sate
|EDGE
|5.09
|291
|Bryce Baringer
|Michigan State
|P
|-
|292
|Mark Evans II
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|OL
|3.62
|293
|PJ Mustipher
|Penn State
|DL
|1.63
|294
|Malik Cunningham
|Louisville
|QB
|-
|295
|Scott Matlock
|Boise State
|DL
|9.66
|Yes
|296
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|South Carolina
|OL
|7.81
|297
|Lance Boykin
|Coastal Carolina
|CB
|3.38
|298
|M.J. Anderson
|Iowa State
|EDGE
|3.41
|299
|Jalen Wayne
|South Alabama
|WR
|6.59
|300
|Tavion Thomas
|Utah
|RB
|4.72
I decided to break out two other individual tables, based on how the draft has shaken out for Green Bay. Going into the draft, we polled our readership on the top five positions of need for the team. The answers, overwhelmingly, were receiver, tight end, defensive line, edge rusher and safety. With an edge rusher (Lukas Van Ness) taken in the first round, a receiver (Jaylen Reed) taken in the second round and a double dip on tight ends (Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft) on Day 2, that leaves the safety and defensive line positions as the major needs for the Packers moving forward.
2022 Green Bay starting safety Adrian Amos is currently on the free agent market. At the moment, his replacement looks to be rotational player Rudy Ford, who played in the starting lineup for Darnell Savage for a short amount of time last season. Both Ford and Savage are set to be free agents in 2024, meaning that the team has no long-term answers at the position. Recently, it was announced that 2022 seventh-round pick Tariq Carpenter has moved positions, which only makes the safety room even thinner.
On the defensive line, the Packers need to replace two players’ worth of snaps after Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed signed elsewhere in free agency. At the moment, three of the four top defensive linemen on the team — Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton and Jonathan Ford — are true nose tackle types, which leaves just Devonte Wyatt as a base 3-4 defensive end. This is a position where Green Bay might want to add multiple bodies on Day 3.
Now you can track which players are available at safety and the defensive line with the tables down below.
Top Safeties Remaining
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|RAS
|Visit?
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|RAS
|Visit?
|64
|Antonio Johnson
|Texas A&M
|SAF
|4.78
|88
|JL Skinner
|Boise State
|SAF
|-
|96
|Jammie Robinson
|Florida State
|SAF
|6.07
|Yes
|109
|Christopher Smith II
|Georgia
|SAF
|2.93
|150
|Daniel Scott
|California
|SAF
|9.94
|161
|Brandon Joseph
|Notre Dame
|SAF
|6.47
|178
|Ronnie Hickman
|Ohio State
|SAF
|-
|179
|Jay Ward
|LSU
|SAF
|6.7
|214
|Jason Taylor II
|Oklahoma State
|SAF
|8.91
|217
|Kaevon Merriweather
|Iowa
|SAF
|7.87
|218
|Anthony Johnson Jr.
|Iowa State
|SAF
|8.13
|221
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Alabama
|SAF
|4.53
|223
|Brandon Hill
|Pitt
|SAF
|8.55
|242
|Gervarrius Owens
|Houston
|SAF
|9.21
|245
|Chamarri Conner
|Virginia Tech
|SAF
|9.16
|250
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|SAF
|8.88
|Yes
|256
|Trey Dean III
|Florida
|SAF
|8.62
|266
|Rashad Torrence II
|Florida
|SAF
|4.81
|278
|Quindell Johnson
|Memphis
|SAF
|7.31
|Yes
Top Defensive Linemen Remaining
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|RAS
|Visit?
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|RAS
|Visit?
|113
|Karl Brooks
|Bowling Green
|DL
|5.88
|Yes
|116
|Jaquelin Roy
|LSU
|DL
|3.72
|Yes
|123
|Colby Wooden
|Auburn
|DL
|9.25
|134
|Mike Morris
|Michigan
|DL
|4.78
|145
|Moro Ojomo
|Texas
|DL
|9.17
|160
|Dylan Horton
|TCU
|DL
|7.01
|166
|Jalen Redmond
|Oklahoma
|DL
|7.86
|176
|Keondre Coburn
|Texas
|DL
|5.27
|203
|Cameron Young
|Mississippi State
|DL
|6.34
|216
|Jerrod Clark
|Coastal Carolina
|DL
|5.26
|227
|Tyler Lacy
|Oklahoma State
|DL
|7.41
|234
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|DL
|8.62
|241
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|Arizona State
|DL
|6.56
|251
|DJ Dale
|Alabama
|DL
|2.3
|293
|PJ Mustipher
|Penn State
|DL
|1.63
|295
|Scott Matlock
|Boise State
|DL
|9.66
|Yes
As a reminder, here are the picks that the Packers own going into Day 3. Maybe you don’t think general manager Brian Gutekunst makes all nine selections, but we didn’t think he was going to turn in all four of the team’s seventh-round picks in 2022, either. Be prepared for anything on Saturday.
Packers’ remaining picks
- #116 — fourth round
- #149 — fifth round
- #159 — fifth round
- #179 — sixth round
- #207 — sixth round
- #232 — seventh round
- #235 — seventh round
- #242 — seventh round
- #256 — seventh round
