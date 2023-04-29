Green Bay Packers 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally wrapped up, but for the Green Bay Packers and the other 31 teams across the league, player acquisition is hardly finished. Following the draft, eligible players who were not selected are free agents and can sign with any team they choose.

The Packers have a long history of success developing undrafted free agent players, and at least one such player has made the team’s initial 53-man roster as a rookie almost every season in recent memory. With a number of intriguing players still available after the 259 draft selections have passed, the Packers will be in play for a number of those players.

We at Acme Packing Company will be here to keep you updated on all of the reported signings. Note that some players will also be invited to participate in the teams’ rookie minicamp on a non-rostered tryout basis, and we will provide reports of those players below as well.

Reported UDFA Signings

Reported Rookie Minicamp Tryouts