A few days ago, the Green Bay Packers family lost one of its best ambassadors. Running back John Brockington was a star in the 1970s, a player whose best years were lost on a Packers team that was struggling to live up to the heights of the prior decade. Brockington was not a reason for those struggles, however, as he led the team in rushing in five straight seasons.

Brockington unfortunately passed away on Friday, leaving behind a legacy as a bruising runner and a kind, generous person. I was fortunate to get to meet him a few years ago at an event and he could not have been happier or more welcoming to all who met him. He will be missed by Packers fans, and we wish his family our deepest condolences.

The current iteration of the Packers will look to draft more players of Brockington’s character in this year’s NFL Draft, and odds are that they will draft another wide receiver or two. Should they do so in the first round? Perhaps that will have a lot to do with how the team wants to build around Jordan Love, who will surely see a heavy dose of pressure from opposing defenses in his first season as a starter.

Let’s look back at Brockington’s life and career then look ahead to this year’s draft.

John Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Packers, dies at 74 | ESPN

Brockington earned his All-Pro honor as a rookie, when he set the NFL's rookie rushing record. He was one of the few bright spots for the 1970s Packers. His cause of death has not yet been announced.

John Brockington's hard-hitting style endeared him to Packers | Packers.com

The first runner to gain 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons, Brockington was a big, physical running back. He also had a big heart and was a great ambassador for the Packers franchise.

Positions where Packers must add depth during 2023 draft | Packers Wire

No, you don't just get to say "all of them."

Will Packers take a pass catcher in the first round? The cases for and against it - The Athletic ($)

Jordan Love will need talent around him for the Packers to make the most of his starting debut. Is a first-round receiver in the cards? We'll find out in a few weeks.

Packers know defenses will test Jordan Love with pressure | Packersnews.com

Receivers who get open quickly will be a big help for Love. Perhaps a player with excellent short-area quickness and route-running skills would help? (Yes, we’re looking at you, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.)

