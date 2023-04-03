NFL Draft 2023: Tracking the Green Bay Packers’ Top-30 prospect visits

One of the best ways for an NFL team to get to know an NFL Draft prospect is to meet with him in person. That can take place at various events throughout the pre-draft process, from college All-Star games to the NFL Scouting Combine to a player’s Pro Day workout.

However, teams often still need more information after those events take place, which is why the NFL allows each team to bring in up to 30 players to their facility for private visits. The Green Bay Packers have started hosting these “Top-30” visits already, and there have been several confirmed attendees as of early April.

Historically, the Packers under general manager Ted Thompson would use these Top-30 visits on two categories of players: early picks who had major character concerns and day-three or UDFA prospects. The former group would come in to have red flags vetted in person, while the latter group would effectively receive a recruiting pitch to come sign with the Packers after the draft, if the team chose not to select them late on day three.

Current GM Brian Gutekunst has been much more willing to bring in potential early draft picks for visits, whether the player had red flags or not. Last season saw the Packers bring in four wide receivers who were drafted in rounds one or two, including their own top receiver pick, Christian Watson. Green Bay also hosted defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who became one of the team’s first-round picks,

Additionally, the Gutekunst Packers have frequently drafted players later in the draft who came in for a visit. In total, six members of the team’s 11-man 2022 draft class — more than half — came on official top-30 visits. In addition to Wyatt and Watson, the Packers also hosted fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs and seventh-rounders Tariq Carpenter, Rasheed Walker, and Samori Touré.

In other words, these meetings do matter for the Packers, both in the early and late stages of the NFL Draft. As a result, keep an eye on the names who show up on this list come draft time, as there is a good chance that several of them become Packers when the 2023 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday, April 29th.

Finally, teams may also meet with players via informal videoconferences instead, so it is possible that some of the players initially reported as having visits may not actually be Top-30 in-person visits.

Here is the current list of visitors, which we will update regularly as we approach the 2023 NFL Draft.

