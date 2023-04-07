Draft Talk 6.0: Ranking the top edge rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft

In this week’s episode of Draft Talk, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda walked through their top pass-rushers in this upcoming draft class. According to the consensus draft board, there are 14 edge rushers expected to come off the board in the top 100 selections of the draft — including USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, who is listed as an interior defensive lineman on the website. In a deep class at the position, the Green Bay Packers should have plenty of opportunities to select a pass-rusher in the first three rounds of the draft.

Other topics covered in this podcast are the latest rumors surrounding the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes and the visits that the Packers have reportedly scheduled with draft prospects.

Timestamps

0:00: AARON RODGERS UPDATE

4:30: Edge rusher rankings

50:30: the Packers’ reported visits

Justis’ edge rankings

Tyler’s edge rankings

Will Anderson, Alabama Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech Myles Murphy, Clemson Nolan Smith, Georgia Lukas Van Ness, Iowa Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame Derick Hall, Auburn B.J. Ojulari, LSU Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State Keion White, Georgia Tech Tuli Tuipulotu, USC Byron Young, Tennessee Will McDonald, Iowa State Zach Harrison, Ohio State

