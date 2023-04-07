 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Draft Talk 6.0: Ranking the top edge rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft

This year’s class is stocked with Day 2 talent

Colorado State v Iowa Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

In this week’s episode of Draft Talk, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda walked through their top pass-rushers in this upcoming draft class. According to the consensus draft board, there are 14 edge rushers expected to come off the board in the top 100 selections of the draft — including USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, who is listed as an interior defensive lineman on the website. In a deep class at the position, the Green Bay Packers should have plenty of opportunities to select a pass-rusher in the first three rounds of the draft.

Other topics covered in this podcast are the latest rumors surrounding the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes and the visits that the Packers have reportedly scheduled with draft prospects.

Timestamps

  • 0:00: AARON RODGERS UPDATE
  • 4:30: Edge rusher rankings
  • 50:30: the Packers’ reported visits

Justis’ edge rankings

  1. Will Anderson, Alabama
  2. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
  3. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  4. Myles Murphy, Clemson
  5. Will McDonald, Iowa State (Packers visit)
  6. Nolan Smith, Georgia (possible linebacker)
  7. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
  8. B.J. Ojulari, LSU
  9. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
  10. Zach Harrison, Ohio State
  11. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
  12. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (possible linebacker)
  13. Byron Young, Tennessee
  14. Derick Hall, Auburn (possible linebacker)
  15. Keion White, Georgia Tech
  16. Andre Carter, Army

Tyler’s edge rankings

  1. Will Anderson, Alabama
  2. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
  3. Myles Murphy, Clemson
  4. Nolan Smith, Georgia
  5. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  6. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
  7. Derick Hall, Auburn
  8. B.J. Ojulari, LSU
  9. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
  10. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
  11. Keion White, Georgia Tech
  12. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
  13. Byron Young, Tennessee
  14. Will McDonald, Iowa State
  15. Zach Harrison, Ohio State

