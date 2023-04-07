How do you rank Brian Gutekunst’s draft classes?

This week at Acme Packing Company, I’ve been taking a look at all five of Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s drafts as the top man in the team’s front office. I’ve been picking apart each selection and grading Gutekunst based on each choice.
The links to the first four reviews are below. The review of the 2022 class will be published later today.
After reviewing each class, I actually think that Gutekunst’s best crop is going to be the 2022 draft picks. Last year, the team was able to find receiver Romeo Doubs, offensive lineman Zach Tom and pass-rusher Kingsley Enagbare in the fourth and fifth rounds on top of the fact that first- and second-round picks Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson all flashed. If I had a vote, I would name 2022 Gutekunst’s best class, despite the small sample size.
Review his draft classes below yourself and let us know how you would rank Gutekunst’s first five drafts going into the 2023 season.
2018
- 18: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
- 45: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
- 88: Oren Burks, ILB, Vanderbilt
- 133: J’Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
- 138: Cole Madison, OL, Washington State
- 172: J.K. Scott, P, Alabama
- 174: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida
- 207: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
- 232: James Looney, DL/TE, California
- 239: Hunter Bradley, LS, Mississippi State
- 248: Kendall Donnerson, OLB, Southeast Missouri State
2019
- 12: Rashan Gary, OLB, Michigan
- 21: Darnell Savage, SAF, Maryland
- 44: Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State
- 75: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
- 150: Kingsley Keke, DL, Texas A&M
- 185: Ka’dar Hollman, CB, Toledo
- 194: Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
- 226: Ty Summers, ILB, TCU
2020
- 26: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- 62: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
- 94: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
- 175: Kamal Martin, ILB, Minnesota
- 192: Jon Runyan Jr., OL, Michigan
- 208: Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
- 209: Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana
- 236: Vernon Scott, SAF, TCU
- 242: Jonathan Garvin, OLB, Miami
2021
- 29: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
- 62: Josh Myers, OL, Ohio State
- 85: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
- 142: Royce Newman, OL, Ole Miss
- 173: Tedarrell Slaton, DL, Florida
- 178: Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State
- 214: Cole Van Lanen, OL, Wisconsin
- 220: Isaiah McDuffie, ILB, Boston College
- 256: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
2022
- 22: Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
- 28 Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
- 34: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- 92: Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
- 132: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
- 140: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
- 179: Kingsley Enagbare, OLB, South Carolina
- 228: Tariq Carpenter, SAF, Georgia Tech
- 234: Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami
- 249: Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State
- 258: Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
