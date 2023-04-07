How do you rank Brian Gutekunst’s draft classes?

This week at Acme Packing Company, I’ve been taking a look at all five of Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s drafts as the top man in the team’s front office. I’ve been picking apart each selection and grading Gutekunst based on each choice.

The links to the first four reviews are below. The review of the 2022 class will be published later today.

After reviewing each class, I actually think that Gutekunst’s best crop is going to be the 2022 draft picks. Last year, the team was able to find receiver Romeo Doubs, offensive lineman Zach Tom and pass-rusher Kingsley Enagbare in the fourth and fifth rounds on top of the fact that first- and second-round picks Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson all flashed. If I had a vote, I would name 2022 Gutekunst’s best class, despite the small sample size.

Review his draft classes below yourself and let us know how you would rank Gutekunst’s first five drafts going into the 2023 season.

2018

18: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

45: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

88: Oren Burks, ILB, Vanderbilt

133: J’Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

138: Cole Madison, OL, Washington State

172: J.K. Scott, P, Alabama

174: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida

207: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

232: James Looney, DL/TE, California

239: Hunter Bradley, LS, Mississippi State

248: Kendall Donnerson, OLB, Southeast Missouri State

2019

12: Rashan Gary, OLB, Michigan

21: Darnell Savage, SAF, Maryland

44: Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State

75: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

150: Kingsley Keke, DL, Texas A&M

185: Ka’dar Hollman, CB, Toledo

194: Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

226: Ty Summers, ILB, TCU

2020

26: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

62: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

94: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

175: Kamal Martin, ILB, Minnesota

192: Jon Runyan Jr., OL, Michigan

208: Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

209: Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana

236: Vernon Scott, SAF, TCU

242: Jonathan Garvin, OLB, Miami

2021

29: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

62: Josh Myers, OL, Ohio State

85: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

142: Royce Newman, OL, Ole Miss

173: Tedarrell Slaton, DL, Florida

178: Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State

214: Cole Van Lanen, OL, Wisconsin

220: Isaiah McDuffie, ILB, Boston College

256: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

2022