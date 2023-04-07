Odds are good that the Green Bay Packers will select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. With just Jordan Love and Danny Etling on the roster, the team will need one or two more just to get through OTAs and minicamp. Furthermore, general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted recently that he would like to have another veteran player with NFL experience in that room.

But options are starting to run low, and there’s plenty of reason to draft a QB, perhaps on day three, to help add to the options behind Love. And if they don’t have a veteran on the roster before the draft, perhaps a double-dip on rookies might be the way to go.

After all, it worked out well for the Packers in the 2008 NFL Draft, when the team had prepared for the switch from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. The team took two bites at the apple with second-rounder Brian Brohm and seventh-rounder Matt Flynn, and although it was the late pick who turned into the viable backup, they were able to find him with that selection.

Just how veteran could a potential Packers target be, however? Would they go so far as to consider bringing in someone like Matt Ryan or Joe Flacco? How about the venerable Chase Daniel, who has seemingly played for every other NFL team in his 13-year career? Another step back from that age tier would be the likes of Blaine Gabbert or Trevor Siemian, both in their early 30s.

The plan remains unclear, but if the team doesn’t sign a quarterback before draft day, don’t be shocked if they take more than one this year.

It's probably not the only thing -- the Packers still need to settle on a kicker -- but figuring out a backup plan is arguably the most important thing on that list.

Boyle is no longer an option for a return to Green Bay, and many in the media are taking this signing as a signal that the Jets just want to buy time until the Rodgers trade is complete.

Putting Verne Lewellen -- a truly excellent player, to be sure -- ahead of Don Hutson seems like blasphemy. But team historian Cliff Christl tries here to point out what he sees as misconceptions about Hutson, particularly his all-around game.

Smith-Njigba seems like a perfect complement to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, likely to excel over the middle of the field and out of the slot.

This three-round mock has Green Bay going safety, tight end, and edge on the draft's first three days (though it does not factor in a potential Rodgers trade).

