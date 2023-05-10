The Packers won’t play in Europe in 2023

As part of the league’s two-day rollout of the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, it was confirmed on Wednesday morning by the league that the Green Bay Packers won’t be taking a trip overseas this year. Last season, the Packers played the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which made them the 32nd and final NFL team to play in an international game.

Below is the full international schedule for the 2023 season:

The London games will be split between Wembley Stadium (Week 4) and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Weeks 5 and 6.) No game will be played in Mexico City this year, where the league has only played once since the 2019 season. The site of the German games will be in Frankfurt for the first time. Last season, the NFL debuted its series in Germany at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Interestingly enough, 2023 marks the first time that any team will play two European games in the same season. The Jaguars, who are the designated home team in Week 4, will also be playing in London in Week 5 as the designated away team. It will be fascinating to monitor how that two-week stint in England ends up playing out for the team, which has long been rumored as a London relocation candidate.

Ultimately, in the five European games scheduled, only one NFC team — the Atlanta Falcons — will go across the pond. Who knows how the rest of the Packers’ schedule will play out, but at least we don’t have to worry about a game across the Atlantic this year.

