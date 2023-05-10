Wednesday Cheese Curds: More details on the Rodgers trade

The full impact of the Aaron Rodgers trade won’t be felt for some time, but we’re getting a more complete picture of how the deal went down. Albert Breer offered a Jets-centric look at the trade for Sports Illustrated on Monday, and our first link below gives some insight into the Packers side of things.

There are still a few unknowns here, as well as a few unanswerable questions. But at least we now have a pretty good idea of how things went down. Rodgers is now a Jet, Jordan Love is in the driver’s seat in Green Bay, and the Packers still have draft capital to come in the future. The rest will be for historians to decide.

Rob Demovsky collaborates with Rich Cimini for a look at how the Packers and Jets finalized the trade for Aaron Rodgers.

