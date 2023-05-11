2023 Schedule: The Packers’ full schedule leaked, including 6 island games

The Green Bay Packers’ 2023 schedule has reportedly leaked, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman — who had it first. Shortly after Schneidman’s report, it was confirmed by Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, meaning that you don’t have to wait until 8 PM Eastern for the league’s schedule release show to start planning accordingly for this upcoming season.

Full Packers 2023 Schedule

The Chicago Bears — the Packers’ Week 1 and Week 18 opponent — will serve as the bookend for Green Bay’s season. If you were hoping to get an early look at the Jordan Love era in person, though, the bad news is that the Packers will only be playing one Sunday game at Lambeau Field before October 29th this season, a product of the team starting the year off with four road games in their first six showings along with the fact that they’ll be hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

In total, Green Bay is scheduled for six island games, a relatively high number considering that the team moved on from starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason. Three of those games are divisional games, including a visit to Detroit on Thanksgiving and a trip to Minnesota on New Year’s Eve. The three non-divisional prime-time games for the Packers this season are at Las Vegas in Week 5 (a Monday Night Football matchup that will mark Green Bay’s first battle against former receiver Davante Adams), hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 and at the New York Giants in Week 14.

The Packers will be playing the Cincinnati Bengals (in Cincinnati), New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in the preseason this year. It has already been reported that Green Bay will bring in Bill Belichick’s Patriots in for joint practices leading up to their preseason game.