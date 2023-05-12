NFL Reacts Results: Packers fans want the team to re-sign Adrian Amos

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve gathered the poll results for four questions this week, including one of the — if not the — closest tallies we’ve ever recorded. Let’s dig in.

According to the early odds, the Packers are expected to finish fourth in the NFC North this season, as the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions all have a higher implied probability on lines to win the NFC North. Green Bay fans seem optimistic, though, as only eight percent of them believe the Packers will finish in last place in the division.

After the draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst said that he would welcome back either safety Adrian Amos or kicker Mason Crosby to the team in 2023. 49 percent of Packers fans preferred that Amos be brought back compared to just eight percent who said the same about Crosby. Almost twice as many fans voted that neither should be brought back than those who voted that both should be retained. I think it’s fair to say that Green Bay fans are done with the Crosby era.

This is as tight of a race as we’ve ever seen in these polls. 51 percent of Packers fans think the team is rebuilding to 49 percent who are saying that the team is reloading. Let the debate rage on.

As a West Coaster, I’m biased and enjoy primetime games. The early slate should be for RedZone watching. I’m in the minority, though, as less than 40 percent of fans prefer night games. The majority of fans must have been disappointed, then, when it was announced yesterday that the Packers would play five primetime games, despite having a first-year quarterback.