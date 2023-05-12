The Green Bay Packers brought in a ton of pass catchers for Jordan Love in the 2023 NFL Draft, but none of the incoming rookies have a story quite as interesting as former South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft.

The two-time FCS All-American has had a long journey to the NFL. From a difficult and tragic upbringing to NIL offers from top college programs like Alabama, Kraft has gone through enormous ups and downs prior to his pro career.

Now, after bringing the Jackrabbits their first FCS national title in program history, Kraft is ready for his next challenge after being taken by the Packers with the 78th overall pick in this year’s draft.

In this week’s Packers Rookie Preview, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke dives into the film to take a look at what makes Kraft such an exciting prospect and potential playmaker in Green Bay’s offense.

0:15 - Intro

0:38 - Tucker Kraft Background/Pro Comparisons

2:20 - Middle of Field concepts

4:20 - YAC ability

8:15 - QB sneaks?!

9:30 - Route running ability

10:10 - Blocking ability

14:09 - Outro

The biggest takeaway from Kraft’s film is his ability to make plays after the catch. Given his frame at outstanding athleticism (9.68), the Packers rookie is a dominant player with the ball in his hands. His time as a running back in high school consistently shows up on tape, showcasing the vision to utilize his blockers along with the contact balance to stay upright through tackle attempts to generate serious yards after contact.

His technique will need to improve at the NFL level. Kraft didn’t need to rely as much on the nuances of his game playing against FCS competition, but that will change drastically once he hits the field as a pro. That being said, he has legitimate play strength that will help him early on as he gets comfortable with his technique, particularly as a blocker.

Stay tuned next week when Tyler will be breaking down the film on Day 3 picks Colby Wooden and (do I have to?) Sean Clifford.