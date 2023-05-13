Weekend Open Thread

Share your off- or on-topic thoughts with us this weekend. I thought it was interesting that the Packers used their final roster spot this week, probably putting an end to any pursuit of safety Adrian Amos and kicker Mason Crosby in 2023 — even though general manager Brian Gutekunst said he wouldn’t shut the door on either in his post-draft presser. The team even went as far as to give James Wiggins Amos’ old number (31) when Wiggins gave up his number 34 to new safety Jonathan Owens. Oh yeah, Owens’ wife is also one of the most accomplished athletes of all time.

I also thought that this from David Bakhtiari went a little too far:

@JTWahlers ran way. He doesn’t want any part of this. He rather have the perpetually mid content to continue. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 12, 2023

There are two teams who had an interesting schedule release video, the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers’ was a sequel from last year. The Titans’ wasn’t even their official schedule release. Who cares?

