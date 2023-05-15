With rookie minicamp now a full week in the rear-view mirror, the Green Bay Packers are looking ahead to the first time that they can take the practice field as a full team. That time will arrive one week from today, when the Packers begin their Organized Team Activities on May 22nd.

That day will mark the first full-team practice of the year, as the team takes the field for nine days of practices over the following three weeks. That will carry the team on to mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, after which the players will return home for the summer until the start of training camp in late July.

A recent addition has brought the Packers’ roster up to full capacity. The team technically has 91 players on the 90-man roster — 87 players signed to contracts and four draft picks who have yet to sign — but are granted an exemption for the additional roster spot because of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Under that program, the Packers have linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu on the roster as a bonus player who does not count against the 90-man limit.

As we get excited for the start of on-field work, let’s take another quick look at the regular season schedule and a few new Packers players.

5 things to know about new Packers S Jonathan Owens | Packers.com

The newest Packer, Owens finished 20th in the NFL in total tackles last year, putting both of the Texans' starting safeties in that group.

Biggest post-draft questions on offense | Packers Wire

All of the big questions revolve around the passing game, from the youth movement at receiver to Jordan Love's step into the light to the long-term starter at left tackle.

The must-watch games on the NFL schedule? We pick one for all 32 teams - The Athletic ($)

The choice here for the Packers is their week five visit to Las Vegas, where they will see Davante Adams for the first time since his departure.

Most expensive Packers tickets in Las Vegas, Chicago, of course | Packersnews.com ($)

That game against the Raiders is right up there with the week one opener in terms of highest ticket prices on the schedule for the time being.

Vikings trading pass rusher Za'Darius Smith to Browns | NFL.com

Maybe the Browns will make him a captain.

Like Aaron Jones, New Packers RB Lew Nichols Has What It Takes - Sports Illustrated

Nichols had the same college running backs coach as Jones, and he sees plenty of similarities between the two off the field. Perhaps that's why Nichols has become such a versatile player, able to contribute on all three downs despite his burly stature.

Canberra, ACT: Man accused of assaulting police officer with hamburger | news.com.au

This is such a waste of a good burger.