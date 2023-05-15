For Cheddar or Wurst: And now for something completely different

Welcome to the brave new world.

After 18 seasons, including 15 as the starter, Aaron Rodgers is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers.

This is now Jordan Love’s team.

In the latest edition of For Cheddar or Wurst, Kris and Lindsay get you caught up on all the offseason’s events but not before taking one last look back at the Rodgers era. They try to pick their favorite Rodgers memory but spoiler alert: it’s hard to pick just one.

They also discuss the other roster changes the Packers have endured. Gone are Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. In are Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.

Coupled with the loss of Davante Adams a year ago, plus of course Rodgers, it truly is a brand new era for the Packers’ offense. They’re young, but they’ll at least get the chance to grow together. There will be growing pains and we don’t know how this will all turn out, but at least it will be exciting.

Meanwhile on defense, the Packers spent yet another first round pick on that side of the ball. The selection of Lukas Van Ness from Iowa brings back a lot of memories of the selection of Rashan Gary in 2019. He might not play right away but his athleticism is very exciting.

Unfortunately Joe Barry is also still the defensive coordinator. Who knows if he’s even the right one to maximize Van Ness’ talent but at least Barry should be on a short leash, right? RIGHT, MATT LAFLEUR?!

It’s been an off-season of monumental change in Green Bay. Change can be good and change can be bad.

The future is now a beautiful mystery for the Packers without Rodgers and fans in for a ride…for Cheddar or Wurst.