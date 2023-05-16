Tuesday Cheese Curds: Battle shaping up for playing time at safety

Sometimes the idea of roster battles is a little overblown. Most of the roster is set months before training camp even opens, and with draft picks on the roster and priority free agents in the building, there usually aren’t that many spots truly up for grabs.

That’s more or less the case with this year’s Packers, too, with the exception, it seems, of the safety position. Even though Darnell Savage’s spot seems all but guaranteed, the rest of the group seems to be a free for all. Special teams will have its say, which means Dallin Leavitt almost surely has a job, but from there, who makes the roster and who actually plays seems to be a mystery.

Of course, saying it’s a mystery all but assures that Tarvarius Moore and Jonathan Owens, two free-agent additions at safety, will have the jobs locked up by the end of the first week of training camp. Didn’t we say position battles are mostly a myth, anyway?

I’ll say this about the Packers’ safeties: they have a lot of them.

I’d say this about any team that drafted me, but Carlson does have some strong connections to the Packers via Rich Bisaccia.

You can take comments from a player’s former coach with a grain of salt, but few would know Carrington Valentine better.

You can get upset about the Packers’ win projections if you want, but I think the real takeaway here is nobody knows what to do with them.

Bill Barnwell thinks the Packers should sign Carson Wentz.

According to this article, Rodgers turned a tidy profit on this real estate transaction.

Animal fight!