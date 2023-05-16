Packers release S James Wiggins

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced the release of safety James Wiggins, who had recently been given free agent Adrian Amos’ number 31 jersey. Wiggins previously wore the number 34, which was assigned to new safety Jonathan Owens when he was signed last week.

The Packers did not announce a corresponding roster move, meaning that the roster currently sits at 90 players – though, the team is allotted 91 spots this offseason because of the International Player Pathway program. What Green Bay will do with that open roster spot is still a mystery. After the draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst stated that he wouldn’t close the door on either Amos or kicker Mason Crosby. On Tuesday, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said that he still talks to Crosby daily and that Crosby may return to the squad at some point.

Another option is receiver Keke Coutee, who reportedly had a workout for the Packers on Tuesday. While the 26-year-old has only managed to post 25 receiving yards over the last two seasons combined, Coutee did return 17 punts for 152 yards for the Indianapolis Colts in eight games last season. With receivers Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers out of the picture in 2023, Coutee could add competition to the punt returner position along with second-round rookie Jayden Reed. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Coutee will not “immediately” be signed by the squad.

Wiggins was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals. After bouncing around on the practice squads of Arizona and the Kansas City Chiefs, Wiggins signed a reserve-futures deal with the Packers in January. He hadn’t taken a single snap for Green Bay – be it in the regular season or preseason.