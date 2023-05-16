Packers claim former Dolphins OL D.J. Scaife

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the newest Green Bay Packer is former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman D.J. Scaife. The Packers cleared up an open roster spot on Monday with the release of safety James Wiggins, meaning that no corresponding roster move was needed to complete this transaction.

Scaife was awarded by the waiver system after the rookie undrafted free agent was let go from the Miami Dolphins. A hometown product for the Dolphins, Scaife played at Miami Southridge High School and at the University of Miami. At Miami, Scaife was a five-year starter at both the right tackle and right guard positions.

DJ Scaife Jr. is a OG prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.49 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 358 out of 1423 OG from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/3D5IymkQyY #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/wWqoVQSQQ1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

A non-invite to the combine, Scaife was able to post a 5.13-second 40-yard dash at 321 pounds, which is very fast for his size. At a shade under 6’4”, the assumption is that Scaife will end up playing on the interior at the professional level.

Scaife will join fellow undrafted rookies Kadeem Telfort and Chuck Filiaga as the offensive line’s only first-year players. The Packers elected to not use any of their 13 picks on an offensive lineman in the 2023 draft. This trio, along with Caleb Jones (2022 roster-making UDFA), Luke Tenuta (2022 waiver claim), Jean Delance (2023 practice squader) and Rasheed Walker (2022 seventh-round pick) are expected to have a highly-competitive camp battle this summer for the final spot or two on Green Bay’s roster.