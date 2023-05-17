2024 NFL Draft Preview: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

If the Jordan Love era crashes and burns in 2023, then the Green Bay Packers better be ready to do their homework on the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That’s not to say that Love is destined to fail. The 24-year-old former first-round pick will be given ample opportunity to prove himself this upcoming season, but a worst-case scenario would likely give the Packers an opportunity to draft a blue-chip QB prospect like North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

To go along with the Packers Rookie Preview series, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke will also be sharing previews on top prospects for next year’s draft, starting with the Tar Heels quarterback.

Maye has a very real chance at being the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. USC’s Caleb Williams is the odds-on favorite at the moment, but with just one year of college experience under his belt, Maye was a force to be reckoned with for the Tar Heels.

Along with earning ACC Player of the Year, Maye threw for 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2022, with Josh Downs as his only legitimate weapon on offense. Along with effortless arm talent, Maye has the size and athleticism of an ideal NFL quarterback, which makes him such an exciting prospect with untapped potential.

While he still needs to work on a couple of things, Maye’s film shows that he has a chance at being an electric playmaker at the next level in 2024 and beyond.