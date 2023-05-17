Wednesday Cheese Curds: Packers coordinators speak on the state of the team

The Packers’ coordinators spoke to the media Tuesday, giving some insight into their role in constructing this year’s version of the team. Joe Barry takes responsibility, Adam Stenavich says Jordan Love can do it all, and Rich Bisaccia is excited to work with another Carlson brother.

The coachspeak came fast and furious, but what else are guys going to say in May? Of course, the roster seems chock full of potential. Of course, everybody thinks their new prospects can do it all. Of course, the kicker who dealt with a torn ACL in college is really a promising candidate to get things sorted in the NFL.

But while their actual remarks may not have a ton of value now, we can use them as a kind of measuring stick later. I don’t have a ton of faith in the Packers’ beat to do something like this, but it would be great if someone would look back at the end of the season and see how these coaches’ remarks stack up to how the season actually played out. Were they right to be optimistic? Did they accurately assess the state of the roster?

It’s not like anything would come of it, but it would be interesting to see what the coaches had to say.

Well, yes, Joe. You are literally in charge of the defense. It does start with you.

Adam Stenavich doesn’t seem to think the Packers’ offense will have any kind of limitations with Jordan Love at the helm.

Bisaccia worked with Ander Carlson’s brother, Daniel, with the Raiders ,and he’s eager to continue the family relationship.

Speaking of specialists, the Packers have a new punter.

Wide receivers: the Packers have a lot of them. Are any of them any good?

This would probably work on me, too.