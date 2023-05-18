Packers Reacts Survey: How many wins will the Packers have in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Question 1: How many wins will the Packers have in 2023?

This one is pretty simple. On DraftKings, the current Packers win total is set at 7.5 wins. Do you think Green Bay will win more or less than that amount of games? If Jordan Love is any good, with how easy the schedule looks in 2023, I think that the team should be able to clear that mark.

Question 2: Who do you think will be the Packers’ starting QB in 2024?

Speaking of Jordan Love, we’re giving you two options here: Love or a 2024 draft choice. Prepare yourselves, you’re going to hear a lot about USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye this year, as the Packers are expected to hold two first-round picks in a draft with two legitimate blue-chip quarterbacks. Love was given a one-year extension a few weeks ago, but it came short of general manager Brian Gutekunst giving Love the fully guaranteed commitment that a fifth-year option would have provided.

Question 3: Who wins the starting end job opposite of Devonte Wyatt?

One of the two major question marks on the 2023 team, from a personnel perspective, is who will start opposite of Devonte Wyatt at 3-4 defensive end in base looks. The Packers need to replace both Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry, who left in free agency, and their options are T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks and Chris Slayton. Wooden and Brooks are raw 2023 Day 3 draft picks. Slaton has mostly played as a backup nose tackle rather than as a 3-4 end. Slayton played 3-4 end in the preseason but spent last regular season on the practice squad.

Question 4: Who wins the starting safety job opposite of Darnell Savage?

Yesterday, passing game coordinator Greg Williams let it be known that the team has not decided on its second starter at safety. The options here are Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr. and Tarvarius Moore. Ford was a part-time starter in 2023 and also a contributor on special teams. Moore was a nickel and special teams contributor for the San Francisco 49ers and was signed this offseason. Owens was a full-time starter with the Houston Texans last season and was recently signed to a one-year deal with the Packers. Anthony Johnson Jr. is an athletic seventh-round rookie who figures to contribute on special teams and actually played cornerback until his final year at Iowa State.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DEB8KW/">Please take our survey</a>

Scroll down to the comments and let us know how you see these questions shaking out over the next year.