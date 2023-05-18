Packers announce 2023 preseason schedule

While we already knew the opponents that the Green Bay Packers were going to play in this upcoming preseason, the team finally announced the dates and times of these games on Thursday. The preseason will kickoff on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11th before back-to-back home games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Full Preseason Schedule

@ Bengals, Friday, August 11th (6 PM CT)

vs Patriots, Saturday, August 19th (7 PM CT)

vs Seahawks, Saturday, August 26th (12 PM CT)

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Patriots and Packers will face off in a primetime matchup following a week of joint practices. That will be the lone game that Green Package season ticket holders will receive this summer. The Gold Package game will be against the Seahawks in the preseason finale.

The preseason will be a little different this year, as the NFL has finally agreed to have one single cutdown day for the roster, meaning that the Packers should have a full 91-man preseason squad available for the Seahawks game.

All three of the Packers’ preseason games will be broadcast on the Packers TV Network, which has local affiliates in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Alaska. The games can also be found on Telemundo Wisconsin.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the dates of these games suggest that training camp should start around July 27th.