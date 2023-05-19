LeRoy Butler is a Super Bowl champion. He’s a four-time first-team All-Pro. As of last summer, he is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and he was named to the hall’s All-1990s team. But now he’s poised to add another title to his impressive resume: becoming a member of the Green Bay Packers’ Board of Directors.

The Packers announced the date of their annual Shareholders Meeting on Thursday — set as usual for late July, just before the start of training camp — and with that announcement came the nominations to the team’s board. Butler’s name is on that list in a bit of a surprise, but perhaps it should not be given his recent appearances.

Butler has always been an outspoken advocate for the Packers organization as a whole, being part alumnus and part cheerleader. Nowhere was his passion for the team more evident than at this year’s NFL Draft, when he announced multiple day-two selections for the team. Butler’s excitement shone through as he declared that the team was delivering new starting quarterback Jordan Love more weapons and declaring Packers fans the best in the NFL.

Starting this summer, Butler should have a chance to help guide the organization’s decisions in the future, joining fellow Packers alumni such as Johnnie Gray and George Koonce (one of Butler’s teammates on the Super Bowl XXXI squad) on the board.

