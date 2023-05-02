 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Draft Recap: Reviewing and grading the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 draft class

Day 1 and Day 2 went well for the Packers, but questions about the defensive line still remain

By justis.mosqueda
With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, Acme Packing Company’s crew of Tex Western, Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda gather for one final podcast to tie a bow on the class. Generally, the class is viewed as average by quick-reaction graders, but our staff liked the Green Bay Packers’ first two days of the class, despite an up-and-down effort on Day 3. Two players who shined as later-round picks, in our opinion, were Virginia receiver Dontayvion Wicks and Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr.

Tune into this week’s episode as we break down the selections, which roles they’re expected to play in the immediate future and even some notes on a couple of the team’s undrafted free agent signings. Undrafted free agency is becoming ever more important and could have been the reason why the Packers’ hands were forced on the Sean Clifford selection in the fifth round.

Timestamps

  • 0:00: The draft is finally over
  • 1:35: Lukas Van Ness, OLB, Iowa
  • 7:20: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
  • 10:20: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
  • 15:40: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
  • 18:45: Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
  • 23:40: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
  • 29:35: Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
  • 34:50: Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
  • 40:10: Anders Carlson, K, Auburn
  • 43:15: Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
  • 46:00: Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan
  • 48:15: Anthony Johnson Jr., SAF, Iowa State
  • 51:15: Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte
  • 53:05: Undrafted free-agent signings
  • 59:10: Wrapping up the status of the roster
  • 1:01:10: Draft vibes

