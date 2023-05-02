Draft Recap: Reviewing and grading the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 draft class

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, Acme Packing Company’s crew of Tex Western, Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda gather for one final podcast to tie a bow on the class. Generally, the class is viewed as average by quick-reaction graders, but our staff liked the Green Bay Packers’ first two days of the class, despite an up-and-down effort on Day 3. Two players who shined as later-round picks, in our opinion, were Virginia receiver Dontayvion Wicks and Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr.

Tune into this week’s episode as we break down the selections, which roles they’re expected to play in the immediate future and even some notes on a couple of the team’s undrafted free agent signings. Undrafted free agency is becoming ever more important and could have been the reason why the Packers’ hands were forced on the Sean Clifford selection in the fifth round.

Timestamps

0:00: The draft is finally over

1:35: Lukas Van Ness, OLB, Iowa

7:20: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

10:20: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

15:40: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

18:45: Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

All of Colby Wooden's (Packers' 4th round pick) snaps on the interior against Alabama. He's #25. pic.twitter.com/WI2zAsNK6b — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) April 30, 2023

23:40: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

29:35: Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

34:50: Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green

All of Karl Brooks' (Packers' 6th round pick) snaps on the interior against Mississippi State. One of two matchups with a P5 team. He's #11. pic.twitter.com/kIkQk42Zlo — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) April 30, 2023

40:10: Anders Carlson, K, Auburn

43:15: Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky

46:00: Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan

48:15: Anthony Johnson Jr., SAF, Iowa State

51:15: Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte

53:05: Undrafted free-agent signings

59:10: Wrapping up the status of the roster

1:01:10: Draft vibes

