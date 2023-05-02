Packers Reacts Survey: Which draft pick are you most excited for?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have three exit survey questions for Packers fans as we put a bow on the 2023 NFL Draft this week. Before we get to them, though, we wanted to share the results from last week’s poll. The selection of Lukas Van Ness, a somewhat controversial one in the first round, was graded by Acme Packing Company’s readership as mostly positive. 74 percent of fans gave the pick either an A or B grade.

Question 1: Grade the Packers’ draft class

Personally, I would give Green Bay’s class a B. I think they nailed the first two days of the draft, but after watching the players that they selected on Day 3, I feel like they left some meat on the bone. Holes on the team, particularly on the defensive line and safety, remain relatively unaddressed.

Question 2: What grade do you give the Sean Clifford pick?

This was probably the most controversial pick in the Packers’ draft. Clifford was thought of as an undrafted free agent type of talent, as he wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine. The pick could very well be explained by the exploding undrafted free-agent market, but I don’t think fans want to hear about UDFA alternatives in the fifth round.

Question 3: Which draft pick are you most excited for?

The options here are the Packers’ first four selections of the draft. If you’re most excited for someone taken on Day 3, leave a note down in the comments about which player you’re voting for. My vote is going to be pretty chalky as I pick Van Ness. He plays my favorite position on the field and is long and athletic. I’m going to be very interested in tracking his development over the next few seasons.