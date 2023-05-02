Packers to host joint practices with Patriots in the preseason

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Green Bay Packers will host joint practices with the New England Patriots during the 2023 preseason. Joint practices have recently become a substitution for starters playing preseason games, as it’s more of a controlled environment and typically leads to fewer injuries.

Since head coach Matt LaFleur has taken over the Packers, the team has attempted to host a joint practice in every season that he’s coached. In 2019, the team welcomed the Houston Texans — who former Aaron Rodgers criticized for not giving realistic looks in situational football drills. Due to the pandemic, there were no joint practices for the 2020 preseason. In 2021, the New York Jets came to town — a team that LaFleur had familiarity with because of the time he had spent with head coach Robert Saleh during their coaching careers. Last season, the New Orleans Saints were the Packers’ sparring partner for joint practices.

So while we don’t know Green Bay’s full preseason slate, as of yet, it is expected that they’ll host two home games in 2023 and that at least one of their opponents at Lambeau Field will be the Patriots.

In other preseason football news, it’s worth remembering that the league approved a single cutdown day during the NFL’s spring meetings earlier this offseason. The rule was proposed by 25 teams, including the Green Bay Packers. Now, the offseason roster of 90 players will be slashed down to the regular season roster of 53 in one swipe, rather than in multiple waves over several weeks. This means that players fighting for roster spots will be able to continue to earn film through the final preseason game.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league plans on releasing its full regular season schedule on May 11th, just next week. With the Rodgers and Lamar Jackson situations settled, it appears that the NFL is ready to hit the ground running for the 2023 season. Expect to hear about the Packers’ two other preseason opponents shortly.