NFL Reacts: Most Packers fans think Jordan Love is the guy

We have another set of poll results for you this week, which includes the players that fans believe will start at the Green Bay Packers’ two most wide-open spots on the depth chart. Overall, too, Packers fans seem to be optimistic about quarterback Jordan Love in the short term, based on how they answered in two separate polls. Let’s get into it.

Almost three-quarters of Packers fans are taking the over on Green Bay’s win total this year. I have to say, I agree with them. On paper, the Packers have one of the easiest schedules in the league — based on virtually every metric — and they should be much better rested during the season than they were last year. As long as quarterback Jordan Love can put up the close to league-average numbers that the passing offense had last year, Green Bay should be in for a similar or better season than last year.

Very rarely do we see a consensus like this result. Over 90 percent of fans think that Jordan Love is going to be the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2024, despite the team likely having two first-round picks in a draft class that includes blue-chip prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Mayes. Despite having a small sample size of regular season action, it seems like last year’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles has convinced fans that Love is going to be the guy.

The majority of fans think third-year player T.J. Slaton will end up being the third defensive line starter on the Packers for the upcoming season. What’s interesting is how close the voting between fourth-round pick Colby Wooden (15 percent) and sixth-round pick Karl Brooks (14 percent) was.

Packers fans are anointing recent-signing Jonathan Owens as their next starting safety. You can read our breakdown of what Green Bay is getting out of Owens here. Owens nearly outgained spot-starter Rudy Ford two-to-one in the voting. Other options included rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr., a converted cornerback, and Tarvarius Moore, a special teams ace who was signed in the offseason.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.