Get excited, Green Bay Packers fans — today is the day. Monday marks the start of the Organized Team Activities phase of the 2023 offseason program for the Packers, as the team is headed out onto the practice field as a full team for the first time this year.

Yes, today’s practice and all OTA practices are conducted in shorts rather than pads, but that doesn’t make the start of this phase of the program less exciting. There are real drills taking place, and we’ll start to see how the team wants to set up competition at various positions for training camp when pads come on.

In particular, watching where certain players line up will be among the more interesting facets of this week’s practices. Who lines up at safety with the first-team defense? Where does Zach Tom take his first reps on the offensive line? What does the tight end group look like on day one? Those are questions that we’ll start getting some early answers to later today.

We’ve made it through the long winter and spring and are finally emerging into a time with football on the horizon. That alone is something to celebrate today.

Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today

