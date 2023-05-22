The Green Bay Packers loaded up on weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft, but none of the incoming rookies at wide receiver or tight end have the movement skills that Dontayvion Wicks has.

Just 10 picks after selecting Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, the Packers took Wicks in the fifth round of this year’s draft. The former Cavaliers wideout was coming off of a disappointing 2022 season, but had turned plenty of heads the year prior after earning All-ACC honors in 2021 with over 1,200 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while averaging a ludicrous 21.1 yards per reception.

In another episode of Packers Rookie Preview, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke takes a look at Wicks’ 2021 film to highlight what exactly makes the fifth-round pick such an exciting potential piece in their offense.

0:15 - Intro

1:03 - Dontayvion Wicks background

2:30 - Strengths

14:55 - Weaknesses

Drops get talked about constantly with Wicks, but what really stands out on tape for him in 2021 is how nuanced and savvy he is as a route runner to maximize his separation, regardless of the kind of coverage that he’s facing. He may not be the most explosive or elusive wideout on the field, but his ability to get open is extremely impressive.

If Wicks can look more like the 2021 version of himself as a rookie, then there’s a very real chance that he will be able to compete with guys like Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure to start opposite of Christian Watson at some point in 2023.