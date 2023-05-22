Green Bay Packers sign RB Emanuel Wilson

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson broke the news on Monday that the Green Bay Packers have signed running back Emanuel Wilson. Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free-agent rookie with the Denver Broncos and was waived by Denver last week.

In a corresponding roster move, the Packers have released kicker Parker White, which keeps their roster at 91 players. White was one of two kickers on Green Bay’s roster, along with rookie draft pick Anders Carlson. While general manager Brian Gutekunst and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia have stated that the door isn’t closed on the return of all-time scoring leader Mason Crosby, Carlson is now the only remaining kicker on the first day of the Packers’ organized team activities.

Wilson first started his college career at Johnson C. Smith University, a small HBCU that plays Division II football. After earning conference Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, he transferred to Fort Valley State — another Division II HBCU program — where he sat out the spring season during the pandemic year.

Over two years and 16 games at FSVU, Wilson posted 311 rushing attempts for 2,087 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 130.4 yards per game. He also caught 31 balls for 278 yards and two touchdowns, with most of that receiving production coming in his 2022 season.

According to NFL Draft Scout, Wilson measured in at 5’10.5” and 226 pounds at the HBCU combine and posted a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. At Kennesaw State’s pro day, he also ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash. For reference, the Packers’ number two back, A.J. Dillon, ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the combine at 247 pounds.

Wilson joins Dillon, starter Aaron Jones, special teams contributor Patrick Taylor, seventh-round rookie Lew Nichols and practice squadder Tyler Goodson at the running back position in camp.

White, the kicker the Packers released, signed a reserve/futures contract with the team this winter after working out in Green Bay last off-season. White was not a member of last year’s offseason roster and did not participate in the preseason.