Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers OTAs are rolling along

Packers OTAs are in full swing and reporters will get their first chance to have a look at the 2023 team this afternoon. Can you really gain any knowledge about this team via watching practice in shorts and T-shirts? Probably not, but it’s May and actual football is months away. Let’s take what we can get.
If you’re looking for something interesting to focus on, we will get a chance to hear from Matt LaFleur at some point today. If something is going to happen, it’ll be when the coach shares some thoughts about what he saw on the field.
And if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, here’s an excuse to head to Lambeau Field today: the Packers are holding a job fair this afternoon. Go ahead and grab yourself a gameday gig.
Lew Nichols knew plenty about Aaron Jones before joining Packers | Packers.com
The small world of football has yielded a connection between Nichols and Jones.
Here’s Why Toure ‘Looks Unbelievable’ And Is Ready to ‘Snatch’ Opportunity | Sports Illustrated
An early entrant into the annual “best shape of his life” discussion, Samori Toure has bulked up in hopes of adding some play strength.
Rookie Anders Carlson is the only kicker on the Green Bay Packers roster entering organized team activities | Packers News
That’s one way to win a position battle.
Projected 2024 NFL draft order: Which team is No. 1? | ESPN
If you’re inclined to keep receipts on people underestimating the 2023 Packers, here’s something for you.
2023 NFL season: Ranking the most vulnerable division winners, from shaky Buccaneers to sturdy Chiefs | CBS Sports
It shouldn’t be a surprise that the NFC North ranks high on this list.
