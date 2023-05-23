Packers sign WR Jadakis Bonds

On the first day of organized team activities open to the media, the Green Bay Packers have added a new face to the team: rookie receiver Jadakis Bonds of Hampton. Bonds, a big body receiver at north of 6’3” and 206 pounds, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers three weeks ago.

Jadakis Bonds is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 4.86 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1575 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/F2GtP3FbmB #49ers pic.twitter.com/uclS6uWdbC — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2023

At Hampton, Bonds caught 180 balls for 2,731 yards and 34 touchdowns, impressive numbers despite playing FCS-level competition. Unsurprisingly, he’s a larger-framed receiver that the Packers have seemed to target more frequently under head coach Matt LaFleur.

The corresponding roster move made by general manager Brian Gutekunst, as Green Bay’s roster was already at 91 players before the signing of Bonds, is the release of tight end Nick Guggemos, per Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

With Guggemos out of the picture, the tight end room is now comprised of rookie draft picks Lukas Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, returning move tight end Josiah Deguara, special teamer Tyler Davis, practice squadder Austin Allen and undrafted rookie Camren McDonald. The assumption is that the team will keep four tight ends on the roster, meaning that Allen and McDonald will likely be competing for a single roster spot on the Packers’ practice squad.

Meanwhile, at receiver, Bonds joins the team as their 11th body. Seven of those receivers are either rookie or second-year draft picks, meaning that undrafted rookies Bonds, Malik Heath and Duece Watts will likely be battling with practice squadder Jeff Cotton for one or two practice squad spots on the team.