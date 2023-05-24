Packers Reacts Survey: Will the offense or defense be better in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Question 1: Which side of the ball are you expecting the most development from this year?

Obviously, the Packers’ defense disappointed last season, meaning there’s plenty of room to grow. At the same time, the offense is very young and we’ve seen flashes, but not consistency, from quarterback Jordan Love, receiver Christian Watson and receiver Romeo Doubs. Which side of the ball are you expecting to take the biggest steps forward in 2023?

Question 2: Which side of the ball do you think will be better this year?

Complementary football is the goal, but when push comes to shove which unit do you think the Packers will win because of in 2023?

Question 3: Do you think Mason Crosby returns to the team?

The Packers have gone out of their way to say that the door is not closed on a potential re-signing of Crosby, though, his wife’s comments on Twitter made it sound like Mason’s run in Green Bay is over. Just this week, the Packers announced that they released Parker White — the only kicker on the 91-man offseason roster outside of draft pick Anders Carlson — meaning that they’ll need to add a body to the position if they’re going to have Carlson fight for a roster spot. Do you think Crosby, the club’s all-time scoring leader, is gonna get another crack at it?

Question 4: Who do you think will win the NFC North?

When we asked Packers fans to prognosticate where they see Green Bay finishing in the division this year, the majority said second place. My question is to who: the Lions or the Vikings? Sorry, Bears fans. Personally, I think the Lions are a better team than the Vikings, even if Minnesota did finish with a 13-4 record this past season.