Wednesday Cheese Curds: Growing pains to be expected during Packers OTAs

The Packers are two practices deep in the OTA portion of the offseason. Are they championship contenders yet?
Well, no, but nobody is in May. Truthfully, these are pretty minimal practice reps, and the OTA sessions are as much about establishing what it takes to be a pro as anything else. But if growing pains are going to be a part of this season, we might as well get to them early, right?
There will be rough portions of the 2023 season. It’s almost inevitable. But if pain is a prerequisite for growth, let’s get to the painful parts now.
QB Jordan Love, young Packers getting tested during OTAs | Packers.com
Jordan Love seems to have had an up-and-down day, but OTA struggles aren’t all that meaningful. Even Aaron Rodgers had some rough moments in his first offseason as a starter.
Jordan Love’s first OTAs as Packers new QB1 show ‘it’s still early’ | ESPN
Another look at Love’s performance with some anecdotes from elsewhere in practice.
Packers CB Eric Stokes has unknown return timetable from knee, foot surgeries | Packers Wire
Stokes is giving a little more info about his injury last season, and it doesn’t sound like a fun time.
DuBose Was Happy To Throw Block Parties at Charlotte | Sports Illustrated
Matt LaFleur loves receivers who block, and Grant DuBose did plenty of that in college.
RB Adrian Peterson not ready to retire: ‘Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up’ | NFL.com
The former Packers adversary is out of the NFL in just about every conceivable way but says he still has something to contribute should the right team come calling.
Sustainable mushroom coffin a last best wish for some | Associated Press
Make yourself mushroom food!
Loading comments...