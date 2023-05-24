Wednesday Cheese Curds: Growing pains to be expected during Packers OTAs

The Packers are two practices deep in the OTA portion of the offseason. Are they championship contenders yet?

Well, no, but nobody is in May. Truthfully, these are pretty minimal practice reps, and the OTA sessions are as much about establishing what it takes to be a pro as anything else. But if growing pains are going to be a part of this season, we might as well get to them early, right?

There will be rough portions of the 2023 season. It’s almost inevitable. But if pain is a prerequisite for growth, let’s get to the painful parts now.

Jordan Love seems to have had an up-and-down day, but OTA struggles aren’t all that meaningful. Even Aaron Rodgers had some rough moments in his first offseason as a starter.

Another look at Love’s performance with some anecdotes from elsewhere in practice.

Stokes is giving a little more info about his injury last season, and it doesn’t sound like a fun time.

Matt LaFleur loves receivers who block, and Grant DuBose did plenty of that in college.

The former Packers adversary is out of the NFL in just about every conceivable way but says he still has something to contribute should the right team come calling.

