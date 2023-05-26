The Green Bay Packers took some swings on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and versatile defender Karl Brooks might be the most interesting prospect of the group.

Brooks was a first-team All-MAC selection for Bowling Green this past season, wrapping up a career as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the conference. A two-time captain for Falcons, Brooks racked up 27.5 sacks and 46 tackles for loss over his college career.

However, Brooks came into the draft as a bit of a tweener, measuring in a 6’3” and 303 pounds despite being listed as an EDGE. That frame, along with questions about his production playing against lesser competition in the MAC, led to him waiting until the sixth round to hear his name called.

As a pass rusher, Brooks stands out with his snap timing, hand usage, and ability to set up offensive tackles with both inside and outside moves. Despite poor pad level and extension, Brooks can also showcase some surprising play strength at times at the point of attack, although it doesn’t show up as often as you’d like from a 303-pound EDGE.

Stay tuned next week for rookie breakdowns on cornerback Carrington Valentine and running back Lew Nichols.