The Green Bay Packers’ first week of OTA practices has come to a close, and as a result it’s time to start making broad, sweeping generalizations about what to expect from the team’s key players in 2023 — starting with Jordan Love.

If the dripping sarcasm in that sentence was not immediately evident, we’ll clarify: three practices in shorts will not determine the course of the upcoming season or any individual player’s career. This week, Love has done more or less what the Packers expected and what fans should expect: delivering some eye-popping throws that give a tantalizing taste of his potential while also making a handful of mistakes that show his inexperience.

In all likelihood, that will be the case for Love all season as he holds the reins of the Packers’ offense. With that in mind, what is a reasonable expectation for his season-long numbers, though? We’ll take a look at that and much more in today’s curds.

Packers will remain patient with new QB Jordan Love, so onlookers should too - The Athletic ($)

No, Jordan Love won't be peak Aaron Rodgers in 2023, but that would be an unreasonable expectation. But if he puts up a stat line comparable to or better than 2022 Rodgers, that should be a solid foundation for his starting career.

Green Bay Packers Have Least-Experienced (And Perhaps Worst) Backup Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated

Love isn't the only inexperienced quarterback on the roster, of course, as Green Bay is the only team in the NFL whose projected backup QB hasn't thrown at least one NFL pass.

Bulk of early practice reps for Packers WR Jayden Reed coming from slot | Packers Wire

Reed is learning the ropes on the inside, which is unsurprising given his frame. Still, he played much more on the boundary in college, so there will be a transition period for the second-round pick.

Jonathan Owens had a career-changing moment that led him to Green Bay | Packersnews.com

Thrust into the starting lineup late in the 2021 season, Owens intercepted Justin Herbert on a play that he will remember forever as his "Yes, I can do this" moment.

Eric Stokes hasn’t lost his smile on comeback road | Packers.com

Stokes' injury was truly brutal, as he tore his meniscus and suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot at the same time. After being in a wheelchair for two months and on crutches after that, he's finally back running again and has his eyes set on a return in 2023.

Woman accused of breaking into restaurant to make salad, ruining $500 worth of food items – WSB-TV Channel 2 - Atlanta

That must have been some salad.