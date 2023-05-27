Weekend Open Thread

Drop any and all on- or off-topic thoughts down in the comments below.

Here’s my thought of the week:

At the risk of sounding like a Joe Barry apologist, I thought this week’s reacts results were very interesting, as it seems like fans believe that the defense, talent-wise, is closer to competing at a high level than the Packers’ 2023 offense. While the eight first-round picks thing is a point plenty of people have made, it doesn’t help that two (Rashan Gary and Eric Stokes) will probably start the season on PUP and a third (Darnell Savage) just hasn’t been anywhere close to who we thought he’d be when he was drafted.

Unless the defensive line and safety positions end up developing a breakout star (or two), I’m willing to bet that the run defense is going to be well below league average this year. The team is cap strapped, so some cuts have to come from somewhere, and it seems like the run defense is what’s going to get the short end of the stick this season.