Wednesday Cheese Curds: The learning process begins for Packers rookies

The running theme of the 2023 offseason is that the Packers are taking care of their future more than their present. Every big decision has hinged on that idea. Aaron Rodgers is gone, and the Packers have extended his replacement. They’ve let established veterans walk, even if they didn’t necessarily take a king’s ransom to sign elsewhere. They’ve loaded up on young players, many of whom don’t yet have a firm fit on this year’s team. It’s clear the Packers are working for 2024 and beyond.

But that doesn’t mean 2023 can’t be interesting. Even if the goal is to compete in 2024 and beyond, the foundations need to be laid this year, and the way in which players like Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, and Tucker Kraft grow will be a big part of how the Packers become the team they hope to be.

Whether or not they will is an open question, but watching the process should be interesting.

It’s hard to step in as a rookie tight end and make a big impact.

The injury question on Musgrave is real, but without his 2022 knee injury, the Packers may not have had a chance to draft him at all.

