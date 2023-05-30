Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers again need improvement on defense

For what feels like the 57th offseason in a row, the Packers are looking for improvement on defense.

It is, of course, not for lack of trying. The Packers have invested on defense again and again. They’ve tried different coordinators. They’ve injected first-round pick after first-round pick. And yet the story every offseason is the same.

Maybe it’s just the nature of things when you have a Hall of Fame quarterback. With high-level talent at the most important position, the offense basically takes care of itself. The defense is bound to attract a lot of negative attention as a result.

But still, the defense does need to be better, and at some point maybe that improvement needs to come from within. How much outside help can you really add before you’re just throwing good money after bad? Is the next draft pick really going to be the one that fixes everything?

The Packers’ linebackers might be the most stable unit on defense. If they can’t improve it probably doesn’t bode well for the rest of the defense.

There will be growing pains with a rookie kicker, but the Packers are prepared to deal with them.

According to at least one writer, the Packers have had one of the better offseasons in the NFL.

I don’t know if the Cardinals were really expecting much, but no bidding war for DeAndre Hopkins ever materialized.

(Beastie Boys voice): “You gotta fight! For your right! To have giant robot statues outside your house!”