ESPN to produce “The Minister of Defense” 30 for 30 on Reggie White

On Wednesday, ESPN published a press release about an upcoming documentary that will be based on the life of former Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White. White, one of the first players to fully utilize unrestricted free agency, signed a four-year, $17 million deal with Green Bay in 1993 that led to him helping the 1996 Packers bring home the Lombardi Trophy. White, upon leaving the Packers, was the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks, despite only playing six seasons with the team.

The documentary will apparently include an unreleased interview from shortly before White passed away. Below is ESPN’s statement about the film: