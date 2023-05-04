It’s a new world in Green Bay. Yes, the Green Bay Packers have always been a team that skews on the younger side due to the team’s insistence on a draft-and-develop philosophy, but that approach is even more prevalent when looking at the roster heading towards 2023.

Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jet, as is Randall Cobb. Mason Crosby and Marcedes Lewis are free agents. As a result, this team is younger than perhaps ever before in recent memory.

Andy Herman put it into context on Wednesday:

#Packers over 28 years old:



De'Vondre Campbell - 29

Preston Smith - 30

David Bakhtiari - 31

Pat O'Donnell - 32



That's the list. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 4, 2023

Still, the Packers do have a core of experienced players to build around, it’s just that this core skews fairly young. Kenny Clark is still just 27 despite having seven years of NFL experience. Aaron Jones, Rasul Douglas, and Rudy Ford are all 27 or 28 with six years in the league.

Still, the vast majority of players on this roster are 26 years old or younger — a whopping 71 out of the 88 individuals currently signed to the roster. That of course includes Jordan Love, the team’s new starting quarterback, who is a few months younger than Sean Clifford, the prospective backup that they just drafted last Saturday.

Does that mean 2023 is a rebuilding year? Perhaps, but not necessarily. That naturally depends on how these youngsters adapt and perform, but regardless, this probably more of a fact-finding season — figuring out which of those younger players can be cornerstones of the franchise moving forward as the team looks ahead and builds toward another stretch of sustained success.

