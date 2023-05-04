UnPack Podcast: Let’s check the vibes on the Green Bay Packers

It’s been a month, Packers fans.

Aaron Rodgers has been shipped to the New York Jets where he’ll finally get to play with real studs like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Jordan Love has been named the starting quarterback in Green Bay and signed a mini extension of sorts that gives him a bit of the money he’s patiently waited for while also affording the Packers some options.

And O lest we forget about the NFL draft, wherein GM Brian Gutekunst selected about 37 new Packers.

On this week’s pod, Zach, Alex, and Nick are joined by Justis Mosqueda to make sense of everything that’s happened in the last few weeks, and to get a general vibe check on what’s to come.

