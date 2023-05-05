Few NFL players are as universally beloved or as widely respected as Marcedes Lewis. The tight end and veteran of 17 NFL seasons — the last five with the Green Bay Packers — is one of the league’s elder statesmen and one of its most steady workers and performers.

Lewis has made a massive impact in the Packers’ locker room over the last several years, and although he will turn 39 years old in two weeks, he appears to intend to play an 18th season. Doing so at a position that takes a significant toll on the body is a testament to his work ethic, his discipline, and his preparation day in and day out.

That locker room presence has made an impact on numerous Packers players as well, including some who have only been in Green Bay a year and who play on the other side of the football. With Lewis’ decision still up in the air, a few of those shorter-tenured Packers players took to Twitter on Thursday to express their hope that he comes back for another go with the green and gold:

I Only Got 1 Wish Greenbay Bring 89 Back — K9 (@keiseannixon) May 5, 2023

Same Brodie . HES THE definition of a LEADER https://t.co/mBTTHOLR5L — rasul (@RasulEra) May 5, 2023

Yes, the Packers picked a pair of tight ends on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft. But how great would it be for Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft to work with Lewis during their rookie years and learn just what it takes to be a consummate professional? Surely they would benefit from his tutelage, particularly in the blocking aspects of the position.

Meanwhile, one of the players who would be a primary beneficiary of Lewis’ run-blocking presence, AJ Dillon, is busy worrying about his own addition. Dillon and his wife welcomed their first child this week, Trey, who shares not only a name but a birthday with his father:

Algiers Dillon III “Trey” born May 2 2023, we are so blessed! (Birthday Twins) pic.twitter.com/BWxqV986Fc — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) May 4, 2023

Congratulations to the Dillons, who will surely celebrate with a trip to Door County.

On to the news!

Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love this offseason: ‘He’s the guy in charge’ | Packers.com

While Lewis is a leader in the locker room, Love will need to be the offense's leader on the field and in the huddle.

Why the Packers offense is getting an exciting piece in WR Jayden Reed | Packers Wire

This film study piece looks at Reed's speed, play strength, and versatility to help explain why the Packers were willing to use a second-round pick on him.

Packers Seventh-Round Pick Anthony Johnson Embraced Move to Safety - Sports Illustrated

A one-year starter at safety after playing cornerback for multiple years, Johnson was on the phone with another NFL team offering him a UDFA deal when the Packers called to tell him they were drafting him.

2024 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team | NFL.com

With the deadline now passed for free agent signings to affect the compensatory pick calculation, look for the Packers to get three bonus selections next year: likely a 5th-round pick and two in round six.

‘Just came out of the woods,’ says woman chased by 2 emus on rail trail - mlive.com

If this were Australia, it would just be another day, but it's notable because this happened in central Michigan.