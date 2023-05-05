Packers announce 2023 rookie minicamp roster

On Friday, the Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp began, marking the first day that the team’s rookie players have been able to hit the field. Beyond the 13 draft picks that general manager Brian Gutekunst made last week, the Packers were joined by 11 undrafted free agent rookies, 14 tryout players, nine veteran players and the recently-signed Kenneth Odumegwu — Green Bay’s International Player Pathway program player. As expected, Odumegwu was officially listed as a linebacker (likely as a 3-4 outside linebacker) after the league announced him as a defensive lineman yesterday.

Did I tweet this before Demoski?



2023 #Packers rookie minicamp roster pic.twitter.com/KPkHIBEk1N — Wes Hodkiewicz ‍ (@WesHod) May 5, 2023

Below are the veteran players who will participate in the Packers’ rookie minicamp. All but Bo Melton, who was picked off of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad at the end of the 2022 season, were on Green Bay’s practice squad last season.

QB Danny Etling

RB Tyler Goodson

WR Bo Melton

WR Jeff Cotton

T John Delance

TE Nick Guggemos

TE Austin Allen

CB Tyrell Ford

CB Benjie Franklin

The list of undrafted free-agent players is consistent with the reported signings that the Packers made last week, so there’s no surprise there. One thing to watch, though, is the fact that seventh-round receiver Grant DuBose wasn’t participating in practice on Friday. DuBose is also the one player in Green Bay’s nine-man class of Day 3 selections to not have his signing announced by the team today. There has been no injury or medical update on DuBose at this time.

As far as the tryout players go, here is the list of players that the Packers have brought in:

Ellis Merriweather, RB, Massachusetts

Jamyest Williams, RB, Georgia State

Isaac Moore, T, Temple

Jack Plumb, T, Iowa

Matt Carrick, G, Michigan State

LaQuinston Sharp, C, Mississippi State

Amir Siddiq, OLB, Charlotte

Justin Ademilola, OLB, Notre Dame

Antonio Moultrie, OLB, Miami

Jacquez Jones, ILB, Kentucky

William Hooper, CB, Northwestern State

Javon Scruggs, SAF, Liberty

Mason Hunt, P, Southern Mississippi

Broughton Hatcher, LS, Old Dominion

According to Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz, Plumb is former Packers defensive coordinator Fritz Shurmur’s grandson and played at Bay Port High School.

As a reminder, Green Bay’s roster can go up to 91 players with the roster exemption that Odumegwu receives as an IPP player. Today, the Packers’ roster sits at 89, meaning that they can sign two tryout players without a corresponding roster move. Even with the tryout players in practice, Green Bay still hasn’t handed out the three jersey numbers of its top remaining free agents: 2 (kicker Mason Crosby), 31 (safety Adrian Amos) or 89 (tight end Marcedes Lewis.) It’s possible that the team is saving those roster spots for veterans, but there’s currently room for a Jack Coco — the long snapper who was able to make the 53-man roster last year (as the lone undrafted free agent rookie) after impressing as a rookie minicamp tryout player.