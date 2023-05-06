NFL Reacts Results: Fans are most excited about rookie TE Luke Musgrave

Earlier this week, Acme Packing Company asked our readership three questions about the 2023 NFL Draft to try to get a vibe check on how Green Bay Packers fans are feeling after their 13-pick haul. With rookies reporting on Friday to rookie minicamp, we figured there’s no better time to share the results with you than now.

The vast majority of Packers fans viewed this past draft class as a positive or the team. Even though 26 percent of fans gave the selection of Iowa pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness a C grade or lower last week, only eight percent of fans would say the same thing about their draft class as a whole. I would assume that the differences between these polls are fans who were unhappy about the Van Ness selection but feel great about the team picking three straight pass-catchers on Day 2 in tight end Lukas Van Ness, receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft.

I had a feeling that the selection of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was going to be the most controversial selection of the Packers’ 2023 draft class. While there was some negativity around the Van Ness pick, only 17 percent of Green Bay fans gave this draft choice a B grade or higher. For reference, Clifford was expected to be an undrafted free agent — based on consensus draft boards — and was picked 149th overall after a five-quarterback run between the 127th and 140th picks in the draft. From the outside looking in, it felt like a selection made out of panic.

As far as who fans are most excited to see on the field, the winner in a close race is Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, the Packers’ first of two second-round picks. All four of Green Bay’s Day 1 and Day 2 selections earned between 29 and 20 percent of the vote, to show you how tight this result was. Somewhat surprisingly, the nine Day 3 selections combined for a total of just five percent of the vote. Personally, getting Virginia receiver Dontayvion Wicks in the fifth round would have been in my top-five choices for this question, but it’s hard to edge out any of the Packers’ early selections in last week’s draft.