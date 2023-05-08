Rookie minicamp is the first opportunity for an NFL team to truly get to know it's draft class. It's the first time that rookies are in the building, as the group combines with undrafted free agents, tryout players, and some holdovers from the previous season to spend a few days getting a crash course in how their new home franchise operates.

The event is as much about getting familiarity as it is any on-field work, but the latter is still important. After all, the Packers signed one of their tryout players following camp and they have had success doing so in the past. Look only to Lucas Patrick for a tryout player who eventually made a significant impact on the field with the Packers.

Therefore, it's encouraging to hear the comments coming out of the weekend's camp, with this year's crop of players earning praise for their work ethic and enthusiasm. Hopefully they will carry that through into OTAs the next few weeks as they begin to get to know their veteran teammates.

5 things learned at Packers rookie minicamp | Packers.com

Perhaps the most encouraging part of camp was head coach Matt LaFleur praising the group for their "energy, effort, (and) urgency."

Packers will let young WRs compete before turning to free agency | Packers Wire

LaFleur also made it clear that the Packers want to see their young WRs compete together before turning to the free-agent market for a veteran.

2023 NFL ‘All-Draft Pick Team’: Our favorite selections at each position - The Athletic ($)

One of those young receivers lands on Dane Brugler's list, as he compares rookie Jayden Reed to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Perhaps that's a good comparison, but Reed is much faster.

Packers rookie Sean Clifford inherits Aaron Rodgers' locker - ESPN

Meanwhile, the media spun up a non-story about Rodgers' locker going to the team's new backup quarterback. It would have been a big deal if it were his jersey number, but his locker?

Packers Rookie Colby Wooden of Auburn Ready to Learn, Compete - Sports Illustrated

Wooden got the call from the Packers when they were two selections away, so he didn't realize where he was going yet when he got the call.

