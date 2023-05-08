Green Bay Packers fans lost their minds when the team didn’t take a wide receiver in the first round, opting to take Iowa pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness instead. However, the Packers found an exciting slot receiver in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft that will bring plenty of value to the offense and special teams in Michigan State’s Jayden Reed.

In this week’s edition of Packers Rookie Preview, Tyler breaks down the film on Reed and what he can bring to the offense. Along with a unique skill set and impressive physical ability, Reed brings a competitive toughness that Matt LaFleur will love in his offense and Rich Bisaccia will appreciate on special teams.

0:15 - Intro and Jayden Reed Bio

1:40 - Dominant run blocking

3:28 -Route running ability

7:48 - Smash concepts/fit in Green Bay

10:23 - Weaknesses

12:30 - Outro

Here is what Tyler had to say about Reed on his 2023 NFL Draft Big Board heading into this year’s draft:

Good lateral agility to win with elusiveness after the catch. Strong hands and body control to routinely come away with the ball in contested catch situations. Good contact balance to shed arm tackles after the catch.Flashes late hands when tracking the ball over his shoulder to keep the DB from reacting to break up the pass. Does a good job utilizing his shoulders/eyes on the double move to maximize separation. Doesn’t have exceptional burst off of the LOS, but his second gear explosiveness allows him to stretch the field vertically. Solid willingness and aggressiveness as a blocker, but does he have the upper body strength to handle blocking on the perimeter? Can get caught trying to get too cute after the catch, losing yards instead of taking what he can get. Possesses a thick lower body that helps him generate strength and explosiveness. Ran a pretty fully developed route tree in 2021 for MSU. Experience playing in both the slot and outside. Also has experience (and production) as a punt returner.

If Reed can prove himself in the offseason and training camp, expect him to play a significant role in Green Bay’s offense and special teams in 2023 as a slot receiver and punt return specialist. That’s great news for Jordan Love, who will have to develop and grow alongside his young offensive weapons including Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Luke Musgrave, and Trucker Kraft.