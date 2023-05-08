Packers release LS Jack Coco and officially sign 3 tryout players

Former Northwestern State cornerback William Hooper’s agency let the world know that the defensive back had turned a successful tryout into a roster spot at the Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp over the weekend. Apparently, he wasn’t the only standout in May’s practices. The Packers announced on Monday that the team had made two more additions from rookie minicamp tryouts: long snapper Boughton Hatcher (Old Dominion) and defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie (Miami.)

In a corresponding roster move, the team has let go long snapper Jack Coco, who was the team’s starting long snapper in 2022 after taking the job from 2021 starter Jack Wirtel. Coco was originally a tryout player in last year’s rookie minicamp and was the only undrafted free agent rookie to make it through final cuts in Green Bay in 2022.

Now, Hatcher and Matt Orzech — signed from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason — will battle it out for the starting job in 2023. This should mark the fourth season in a row that the Packers have landed on a different starting long snapper.

Hooper is a three-time All-Southland cornerback who ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash during his pro day. Initially, the plan for Hooper was to try out for both the Packers and Buffalo Bills (starting May 11th), but his signing means that he’ll stick around in Green Bay for a little longer than he originally planned.

Moultrie actually was a Second-Team All-Conference USA pass-rusher who transferred from UAB to Miami in 2022. Listed at 6’4” and 275 pounds as a defensive lineman, Moultrie will likely join the 3-4 outside linebacker unit that has already seen an addition in Nigeria’s Kenneth Odumegwu over the last week. In his five years in the NCAA, after a one-year stint in junior college, Moultrie was able to record 130 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in college.

Due to the fact that undrafted free agent signing Christian Morgan (safety, Baylor) has apparently not actually inked a deal with the Packers, for whatever reason, Green Bay should have one available roster spot left on the team following the release of Coco. General manager Brian Gutekunst stated in his post-draft presser that the team wouldn’t close the door on the re-signings of kicker Mason Crosby and safety Adrian Amos, whose numbers haven’t been assigned to any of the 90 players currently on the roster, but reports have stated that the organization has moved on from tight end Marcedes Lewis — who remains a free agent.