Packers Reacts Survey: Do you prefer primetime games?

Question 1: Where do you think the Packers will finish in the NFC North?

Currently, Green Bay has the worst odds to win the NFC North (+500) behind the Detroit Lions (+110), Chicago Bears (+350) and Minnesota Vikings (+350) on DraftKings. On one hand, the team is going into its first season with Jordan Love under center. On the other, Aaron Rodgers played through injury last year behind a shuffling offensive line and it’s hard to believe the defense will be any worse than it was in 2022.

Question 2: Which veteran would you like the Packers to re-sign?

General manager Brian Gutekunst stated after the draft that he wouldn’t close the door on either kicker Mason Crosby or safety Adrian Amos returning to the Packers in 2023. Following the signing of three tryout players and the release of long snapper Jack Coco, Green Bay’s 91-man roster still has one open roster spot and has not assigned either Crosby’s number 2 jersey or Amos’ number 31 jersey to any player. Which of the two, if any, do you want to bring back?

Question 3: The Packers are ____

The rebuilding or reloading debate is one that has caught fire on Packers Twitter in recent days. Yes, the team has moved on from Rodgers, but they are also pushing money forward this year to keep together as competitive of a roster as they can patch up. They weren’t able to do much in free agency, because of the salary cap restrictions, but the team also didn’t rip off the bandaid and take all their medicine in 2023, either. So which is it?

Question 4: Do you prefer primetime games?

The NFL announced this week that teams are now eligible to be on multiple Thursday Night Football games in a single season and that the league is expanding their slate to Black Friday. Personally, I enjoy having the Packers on island games, as I’m able to flip around the NFL on Sunday mornings and afternoons more freely. What do you say?