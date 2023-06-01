The Green Bay Packers’ 2023 team is full of question marks. With Aaron Rodgers’ departure and Jordan Love’s ascension to the starting job being the biggest one, the team’s expectations are all over the map, with the distribution curve of possible outcomes being very wide.

With that in mind, it’s not hard to fathom a veteran player who’s in the late stages of a big contract and is on the self-described “back nine” of his career getting frustrated and becoming a problem, especially when he is extremely close to the recently-departed quarterback. Thankfully, that won’t be the case with left tackle David Bakhtiari.

In an interview after the Packers’ open OTA practice on Wednesday, Bakhtiari reiterated his stance that the Packers are indeed rebuilding this season, using one specific criterion to make that judgment. But now that he’s finally healthy — or as healthy as one can be following his knee issues over the past several years — he’s enjoying his time back in Green Bay, even if his friend is gone.

Bakhtiari has pledged not to be difficult this season, even as he seems to recognize that his ultimate goal, winning a Super Bowl, is a long shot this season. The Packers might well be ready to move on from Bakhtiari next season due to his contract, but he doesn’t sound worried about that. Thankfully, a happy and healthy left tackle is surely a good sign for Jordan Love’s ability to stay upright this season.

In today’s curds, we’ll dig deeper into Bakhtiari’s comments, examine one of the Packers’ rookies who is impressing early on in practices, and enjoy seeing several members of the team’s young core enjoying some time off over the long weekend.

Packers' David Bakhtiari doubles down on rebuilding assessment - ESPN

Yes, Bakh thinks it's a rebuild by definition because the team is moving on from a Hall of Fame quarterback. However, he noted that last year's Seahawks fit the "rebuild" narrative and they ended up a playoff team, so that term can still result in immediate success.

‘Rebuild’ comments aside, Packers’ David Bakhtiari just wants a Super Bowl ring - The Athletic ($)

This is also the first time in a few years that Bakhtiari hasn't had to have surgery in the offseason, so the fact that he can come and participate fully in OTAs is a big plus, even if he is motivated at least in part by his workout bonus.

Packers' David Bakhtiari Won’t Be ‘Pissed-Off Old Veteran’ Following Aaron Rodgers Trade - Sports Illustrated

The healthy knee is part of the reason he has promised to keep a smile on his face, even after Rodgers' departure and amid an offseason with more unknowns than any other one he has been through.

All-Pro Keisean Nixon feels he’s only getting started | Packers.com

Nixon notes that even though he was an All-Pro last year, he only returned kicks for nine games. Now he's looking to make 2023 "really special" after getting his feet under him.

Intelligence and speed standing out as top traits for Packers rookie TE Luke Musgrave | Packers Wire

It's just a couple of practices in shorts, but Musgrave's movement skills in a few clips from OTAs are really impressive for a player his size.

Simone Biles races Christian Watson at AJ Dillon's Memorial Day party | Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Dillon welcomed teammates new and old and their partners to their Door County home for the weekend, and the group had more than a little fun. Not surprisingly, the 6-foot-4 guy who ran a 4.36 at the Combine won this particular race.

Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol to rob a business | WFSB.com

